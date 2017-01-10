Research Design Meets Market Design: Using Centralized Assignment for Impact Evaluation
Date: 2016-12
By: Abdulkadiroğlu, Atila (Duke University) ; Angrist, Joshua (MIT) ; Narita, Yusuke (Yale University) ; Pathak, Parag A. (MIT)
Atmospheric pollution was an important side effect of coal-fired industrialisation in the nineteenth century. In Britain emissions of black smoke were on the order of fifty times as high as they were a century later. In this paper we examine the effects of these emissions on child development by analysing the heights on enlistment during the First World War of men born in England and Wales in the 1890s. We use the occupational structure to measure the coal intensity of the districts in which these men were observed as children in the 1901 census. We find strong negative effects of coal intensity on height, which amounts to difference of almost an inch between the most and least polluted localities. These results are robust to a variety of specification tests and they are consistent with the notion that the key channel of influence on height was via respiratory infection. The subsequent reduction of emissions from coal combustion is one factor contributing to the improvement in health (and the in-crease in height) during the twentieth century.
Recent Posts
- Coal pollution and health before WWI by Nicholas Gruen 10/01/2017
- From healthy youth to senescent decay: a list of examples and thoughts by Nicholas Gruen 02/01/2017
- Linkbait and fakebait by Nicholas Gruen 01/01/2017
- Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit by Nicholas Gruen 01/01/2017
- The long run benefits of Good Early Childhood Programs by Nicholas Gruen 30/12/2016
- Cold showers aren't always invigorating by Nicholas Gruen 30/12/2016
- The paradoxes of shareholder primacy and 'short-termism' by Nicholas Gruen 29/12/2016
- Want to take you, want to make you but they tell me it's a crime! by Nicholas Gruen 26/12/2016
- Cliché led reform by Nicholas Gruen 26/12/2016
- Stop the youth detention royal commission now by Ken Parish 24/12/2016
Recent Comments
- Nicholas Gruen on From healthy youth to senescent decay: a list of examples and thoughts
- Patrick on The long run benefits of Good Early Childhood Programs
- Nicholas Gruen on Breaking free of the boilerplate: Testament of Youth – now in a cinema near you
- Matt Cowgill on From healthy youth to senescent decay: a list of examples and thoughts
- paul walter on From healthy youth to senescent decay: a list of examples and thoughts
- John Walker on Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit
- ChrisB on Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit
- John Walker on The artists resale royalty
- I am and will always be Not Trampis on From healthy youth to senescent decay: a list of examples and thoughts
- Nicholas Gruen on Now is the time for complacency: Where are the mainstream radical centrists?
- Nicholas Gruen on Want to take you, want to make you but they tell me it’s a crime!
- john Walker on Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit
- Nicholas Gruen on Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit
- conrad on Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit
- Tony Tea on Scaleability and the knowledge economy: or the micro-economics of hyper-bullshit
-
Authors
Categories
Archives
Author login and feeds
Academic
Alternative media (Australian)
Alternative media (international)
Arts
Business
Centrist
Economics and public policy
Left-leaning
Legal
Online media digests
Psephology/elections
Right-leaning
Sport