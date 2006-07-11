Don’t ill-treat me pet dingo, Ringo

Those sixties were fun!

A while back I posted on Rolf Harris’s amazing song Sun Arise. Well in the process of doing so I downloaded a couple of additional files which intrigued me. One was called “Rolf Harris with The Beatles – Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport.mp3” and I’ve appended it for a while here.

It’s a lot of fun.

* The link is now down as bandwidth became expensive – over 1500 downloads. Email me at nicholas AT gruen DOT com DOT au and I’ll see if I can email it to you.