The power imbalance between employers and employees

It is clear that the Work Choices legislation, coupled with the welfare-to-work measures, has strengthened considerably the power and autonomy of employers relative to non-managerial, non-professional employees. Even before Work Choices, there was a trend for earnings inequality to increase. This is now set to accelerate.

However supporters of the recent reforms argue that, with the prospective ageing of the population, Australia is facing a long period of labour shortages and in such a market environment, workers will be able to dictate to employers rather than the other way round – so they have nothing to worry about!

Is this a realistic future scenario?

Many economists such as Richard Freeman (New Economist’s View July 30 2006) are rightly beginning to question it. They point to (a) the large and possibly growing surplus of labour, much of it well educated and trained, available from developing countries and the former Soviet Union countries and (b) the increasing mobility of labour across national borders.

This is exactly what we are seeing in Australia. The impact on workers of Work Choices and the welfare to work reforms is being mightily reinforced by what is virtually becoming an open door to labour from overseas – much of it from low-wage countries.



Australian employers now have three ways of responding to domestic labour shortages without raising wages: they can import workers; they can off-shore some of their activities; or they can bully their workers by simply threatening to transfer their operations to a lower wage country.

Local enterprises which are subject to intense import competition will be forced to keep their profit margins low (especially if the exchange rate remains strong). This will be the positive social side of globalisation. But many producers will remain, to a degree, sheltered from competition. Faced with an elastic supply of labour, they will be able to improve their profits by holding down wages.

Other things being equal, the future global and policy environment will deliver a paradise for employers, senior managers and profits but not for ordinary workers!

What will all this mean for the economy? In theory a more flexible labour market and increased labour and capital mobility should have positive effects on overall economic wellbeing in the long term (in the same way as improved trade opportunities). But current policies have ugly implications for income distribution and for the nation’s social cohesion and sense of community. Moreover, over time, they could produce a major backlash against structural reform – leaving the economy worse off.

I would prefer to see some moderation in IR and welfare policy and a less open door stance on immigration plus a greater focus on training and active social investment to help build up the capabilities of less-skilled workers. But this is a value judgment. As much as an economic one. What do others think?

=========

