Health care in pets and humans: the more things change …

Looks quite interesting

Is American Pet Health Care (Also) Uniquely Inefficient?

by Liran Einav, Amy Finkelstein, Atul Gupta – #22669 (AG HC PE)

Abstract:

We document four similarities between American human healthcare and

American pet care: (i) rapid growth in spending as a share of GDP

over the last two decades; (ii) strong income-spending gradient;

(iii) rapid growth in the employment of healthcare providers; and

(iv) similar propensity for high spending at the end of life. We

speculate about possible implications of these similar patterns in

two sectors that share many common features but differ markedly in

institutional features, such as the prevalence of insurance and of

public sector involvement.