Penalty rates how valuable are they: some evidence

Valuing Alternative Work Arrangements

by Alexandre Mas, Amanda Pallais – #22708 (LS)

Abstract:

We use a field experiment to study how workers value alternative work

arrangements. During the application process to staff a national

call center, we randomly offered applicants choices between

traditional M-F 9 am – 5 pm office positions and alternatives. These

alternatives include flexible scheduling, working from home, and

positions that give the employer discretion over scheduling. We

randomly varied the wage difference between the traditional option

and the alternative, allowing us to estimate the entire distribution

of willingness to pay (WTP) for these alternatives. We validate our

results using a nationally-representative survey. The great majority

of workers are not willing to pay for flexible scheduling relative to

a traditional schedule: either the ability to choose the days and

times of work or the number of hours they work. However, the average

worker is willing to give up 20% of wages to avoid a schedule set by

an employer on a week’s notice. This largely represents workers’

aversion to evening and weekend work, not scheduling

unpredictability. Traditional M-F 9 am – 5 pm schedules are

preferred by most jobseekers. Despite the fact that the average

worker isn’t willing to pay for scheduling flexibility, a tail of

workers with high WTP allows for sizable compensating differentials.

Of the worker-friendly options we test, workers are willing to pay

the most (8% of wages) for the option of working from home. Women,

particularly those with young children, have higher WTP for work from

home and to avoid employer scheduling discretion. They are slightly

more likely to be in jobs with these amenities, but the differences

are not large enough to explain any wage gaps.