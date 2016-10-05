It’s a Puzzle

Posted on October 5, 2016 by Nicholas Gruen
Black to play
N Batsiashvili vs N Zhukova

22. …?
See game for solution.
This may be a two star puzzle, but I couldn’t get it out. Can you? Click through to the game for the answer.
