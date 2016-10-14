The strange upshot of defending the indefensible

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC9DhD0lxCo

I expect I’m not the only one to be rather dazzled by Kellyanne Conway’s ability to defend the indefensible Donald Trump with sweet reason itself. Here she is more coherent, more compelling, more forensic than pretty much anyone on media these days in her presentation of why the media simply imposes a narrative on a situation and shows utter disregard for what you’re trying to say if it’s ‘narrative’ isn’t going there.

Of course, her attack on Hilary Clinton is utterly self-interested and in that sense lacks any genuine bona fides. As if anyone on the Trump campaign gives two hoots about women not being given a fair go when sexually assaulted by men. And yet, Conway is surely an extraordinary character – calm, lucid, forensic and manages to make some extremely good points about the bankruptcy of the media in today’s politics. That she makes it from a position of bankruptcy herself is unfortunate for her – she deserved a better candidate to display her remarkable skills.