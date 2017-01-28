Crikey: now is the time …

Posted on January 28, 2017 by Nicholas Gruen
Image result for crikey

Exactly why George Pell’s face should come up on Googling “Crikey” is anyone’s guess, but I for one would like people to stop being mean to him. After all, he didn’t ask to travel First Class representing the world’s religion of poverty. Well he probably did, but I’m not speaking literally here. Please try to read my words with more understanding.

For those wishing to participate in the group Crikey subscription, please email me on ngruen AT gmail with “Crikey” in the subject heading and after a week or so I’ll send the details onto Cricky and they’ll be in touch.

