Against decentralising: why crowded is good

Note: This post was original published on 6 July 2015; I’ve updated and reposted it because the Victorian Liberal Party is now pushing a decentralisation agenda.
Once again this week we’re hearing the argument that Australia would be a much better place if only we could actively “decentralise” population. The argument is we should encourage people out of our big cities – notably Sydney and Melbourne – and into smaller cities, like Wollongong and Ballarat. This time the claim comes from the Liberal Party’s Tim Smith, the member for Kew and Victorian Shadow Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader (Population Policy and Housing Affordability). In an article in The Australian, he argues:
Opposition Leader Matthew Guy’s vision is to decentralise Victoria and develop its regional cities, to take the pressure off Melbourne and grow country Victoria.
The state desperately needs a government that is committed to decreasing the percentage of newcomers who make their home in Melbourne. Our state needs a government that will engage in a mature debate about how to incentivise newcomers to move to country Victoria, or give them the confidence that if they move to a regional centre they can commute to Melbourne with reliability and ease …
… An effective decentralisation agenda is key to improving capital city liveability and the economic wellbeing of the regions.
In pursuit of this, various governments over the years have tried to move departments out to regional cities. Smith implies that Labor doesn’t want decentralisation, but the evidence suggests Labor is just as keen on the idea as Smith is. The Victorian government under John Brumby even ran an advertising campaign in Melbourne encouraging people to move out and resettle in regional Victoria.
This sort of argument has often been based on the idea that these regional areas have lots of existing infrastructure that we can exploit at little cost. It has been encouraged by talk of the “Death of Distance” and “The Flat World” – the idea that globalisation and modern telecommunications are making location obsolete, so you might as well live in the countryside. It’s particularly popular wherever there are plenty of marginal regional electorates.
And this argument seem to be spreading. So here’s the case against spending government resources to actively encourage decentralisation.
The first argument against encouraging decentralisation is that it is essentially a policy to encourage people to live where they don’t want to live. People are capable of figuring out where they want to live, and of moving when things don’t suit them. At least for most people, the reasons for living in the city and the country aren’t hidden; they’re well-known. Let people vote with their feet, and don’t rig the poll.
A second argument, advanced in earlier eras is that we need to fill the countryside with people in order to defend it from invasion. This view is now largely obsolete, although I suspect it is still in the backs of the minds of some older Australians.
A third argument is that regional infrastructure is not necessarily up to the job of coping with strong growth after all. A couple of years ago I read the CEO of the Committee for Gippsland arguing in the Herald-Sun that a coming influx of residents to rural Victoria meant we need to spend more on regional infrastructure. This is in part a bait-and-switch: first we need decentralisation to exploit unused infrastructure, then we need more infrastructure to cope with the new population.
And the fourth and strongest argument against active decentralisation policies is that big, dense cities are good for innovation and economic growth and personal growth too, and that those benefits should be embraced rather than resisted. Crowding people into cities has literally built our civilisation. We shouldn’t start trying to fight the process without good reason. We should be finding ways to support it.
Australia’s city-dwellers have a long tradition of not criticising country life. It seems almost rude to point out that living in big cities is, in very many ways and for the vast majority of people, better than living in towns or the bush. Big cities benefit from enormous economies of scale and scope. Small towns struggle to get doctors; big cities have specialists who will be able to recognise your specific type of epileptic attack. A gay Chinese 17-year-old in a small town is likely horribly alone; put them in a city and they’ll find their subculture. An industrial designer in Roma has to rely on social media for conversation about widget design; in Prahan they can go down the pub with half-a-dozen colleagues and talk more and more wildly about widgets as the evening grows late.
The growth of cities is no accident. They represent a lot of people voting with their feet.
Recent years have brought a flood of new US books in praise of cities. Most notably, in 2011 Ed Glaeser’s Triumph of the City made the argument for cities. (Glaeser also blogs for the New York Times, which has probably been even more important in bringing his ideas to prominence.) Also in 2011, The Economist’s Ryan Avent published The Gated City. And in 2012 Berkeley economics professor Enrico Moretti, a human capital specialist, published The New Geography of Jobs (available at Amazon), buttressing the case for cities. Moretti’s work includes an NBER working paper called Human Capital Externalities in Cities – download it from the NBER or read a summary at CNN.
Enrico Moretti’s argument is that by jamming smart people together, cities produce ideas and boost productivity. Think Florence in the fifteenth century, London almost anytime in the past 600 years, but also Silicon Valley and San Francisco in California. The California example is the strangest: a huge slice of the people who are supposed to making distance obsolete live and work within 100 kilometres of each other. And that’s despite the fact that this clustering has made homes wildly expensive.
The argument is less common in Australian. The Grattan Institute has done some work on cities as engines of prosperity. And in 2006, the Australian economist Glenn Withers published a CEDA paper, Can Distance Be Defeated?, in which he made essentially the same argument as Moretti. Withers referred in particular to the work of Frank Levy and Richard Murnane, who were among the pioneers of the idea that the high-level knowledge that fuelled innovation was tacit and serendipitous and hence was “conveyed in the direct personal interaction that is a function of co-location”.
Or to put it another way, some of us get our best ideas down the pub with our mates.
Since I wrote the first version of this post in 2015, an empirical study has also popped up – The Optimal Distribution of Population across Cities, an NBER paper by David Albouy, Kristian Behrens, Frédéric Robert-Nicoud and Nathan Seegert. The authors are blessedly modest about their ability to calculate the right size for cities. But they do say that their modelling suggests cities “may well be too numerous and underpopulated for a wide range of plausible parameter values”. (The paper is also useful for the history and analysis it provides regarding economists’ claims over previous decades about city sizes.) None of Australia’s largest cities ranks in the world’s top 50 by population. On the NBER authors’ numbers, they may be smaller than is optimal for us.
No-one quite knows what a pro-cities policy would look like. Moretti favours policies that increase labour mobility and education levels. The Grattan Institute argues for better urban transport. Avent gives a more important role to regulatory policy. Withers, one of the original authors of Australia’s successful skilled migration program, emphasises the need to keep managing skilled migration successfully. But there’s more work to do teasing out any positive policy implications of this thinking. And I’m not arguing for any of these policies here.
Nevertheless, if these analysts are right, one policy implication is clear. If you want people to expand their minds and grow the economy, don’t actively discourage the growth in our cities or spend tax dollars to encourage “decentralisation”. Yes, avoid growth that destroys what has made our big cities attractive in the first place. But don’t pretend that getting people out of cities is a sensible policy goal in its own right. It may help economic growth in Wollongong and Ballarat, but the evidence suggests it will do so at the expense of national productivity, innovation and creativity.
You could have the best of both situations in some cases — if we stuck fast trains (versus slightly faster than slow trains, as we use now) between some of these smaller cities, you could potentially live in them and work in the other. For example, a fast train between Melbourne and Ballarat would take not much more than 10 minutes — far better than getting a train from suburbia, and more people would move out there. This already happens in Paris and some of the smaller cities that surround it.
you make the mainstream economic case for large cities. One can ask the next question though and wonder if there is an optimal size of cities in Australia (4 million?) after which the congestion externalities start to outweigh the agglomeration benefits. The optimal thing to then do is not to become rural, but rather to have more cities of around 4 million, which one might argue is what is happening with Brisbane right now. Perth too would seem a candidate for a future 4-million people city.
Optimal size for a big city seems to be 10-20 million. I’m not sure Australia has the hinterland to support a 20M city, but 10M seems quite doable. If we used the Japanese model of using shinkasen to pull outer centres into the capital hinterland we could probably turn “the east coast” into one city. At the very least Woolongong/ Sydney/ Newcastle/Canberra would become one “easy commute” block, inevitably pulling the outlying areas into Sydney.
Paul, Alan Davies has some figures on this at The Urbanist.
Short version: Big cities like London, Paris and New York all seem pretty sought-after. One US study suggested that when the population of a city doubles, its GDP increases by 120 per cent on average. The same study found commute times increase on average by just 7 per cent when population doubles. Densities also increase. That’s part of why commuters in large cities tend to have more, not less, jobs within a particular commuting time budget.
Sydney may have limits imposed by geography and national parks. But Melbourne and Brisbane/Gold Coast can probably both at least double in size.
Latest update: NBER paper on The Optimal Distribution of Population across Cities. From the abstract: “The received economic wisdom is that cities are too big and that public policy should limit their sizes. This wisdom assumes, unrealistically, that city sites are homogeneous, migration is unfettered, land is given freely to incoming migrants, and federal taxes are neutral. Should those assumptions not hold, large cities may be inefficiently small.” My take is that “city sites are homogeneous” is a particularly bad assumption.
I have arrived at the same conclusion almost the opposite way and at the other end of the size spectrum. From experience I know that I prefer to live in a large city. It has more variety, so is more likely to have what I want, whether that’s groceries or culture. I’ve also experienced “decentralisation”, which even inside Sydney has been dismal. At one stage I worked as a consultant with my employer in Parramatta (the “second centre”) and my clients in the CBD and close to that. In many ways the only thing worse that having to get the train from Parramatta to the CBD for an urgent meeting is having to do that then get a taxi to Botany. Did not work, we moved.
What makes it hard is poor urban design. Green space is all very well, but if it’s pocket parks full of dog poo and homeless people, it’s almost worthless as space (the trees still work). Likewise public transport has to actually work or we end up paying a rental premium to live in the city, another to park our car there, plus the overhead of actually owning that car. Rental, because in CBD developments it’s easy to pay rent size amounts of strata fees etc on an apartment… one way or another there’s significant ongoing bills.
I do like the idea of express trains, and in Sydney even a rough triangular route would be a huge benefit. With stations at, say, Central, Botany Airport, Bankstown or Cabramatta, New Airport, Parramata, Strathfield you could run the trains we have now faster if they had dedicated lines, or build new rolling stock that ran at 200kph or even 150kph, and get much nicer journey times to the secondary centres. The airports would help with profitability. Current express Central to Parramatta via Strathfield and Redfern is 22-27 minutes, bypass Redfern and you’d be looking at under 20 minutes. But the “express” to Cabramatta, a similar distance, is 35 minutes (or 50 on a non-express). Making that part of an express loop would open up the southwest much more.
We sort of ,have decentralisation already .
For example Greater Sydney covers an area which is a bit less than half the size of Belgium. One of my friends each workday drives from her inner west home to her factory in the far SW of Sydney which takes about 3 hours (minimum) for a return trip.
And the boundary between Sydneys outer SW suburbs and the southern highlands of NSW gets more blured every year.
These days the ‘city’ traffic on the M5 doesn’t ease off ,at all ,until you are well south of Phesants Nest ( 74 K’s from the GPO) and it’s often not until after the turn off for Bowral etc that the M5 really feels once again like a ,inter-city expressway .
John, those numbers sound about right. From a report on “urban sprawl” in Belgium:
“According to the United Nations criteria 94% of the Belgian population is living in an urban area and most of Belgium can be considered part of one urban landscape.”
Belgium has a population of just over 11 million and Sydney’s is just under 5 million.
When does sprawl become ,decentralization?
David, have you read the late Max Neutze’s book in which he develops the theoretical case for decentralisation? Essential reading for anyone interested in the subject. He explains why urban centres fail to achieve optimum size, either over-shooting or under-shooting he mark because of various market imperfections – externalities, imperfect foresight and imperfect co-ordination.
I think he addresses your objections.
G.M. Neutze, Economic Policy and the Size of Cities (A.N.U.) 1965.
There is also the alternative multi-nodal theory for large cities which I developed, based on similar theoretical concepts but applied to intra-urban dispersion. In:
Economic Analysis and Policy, Vol. 4, No. 2, Sept. 1973.
Reprinted in J.C. McMaster and G.R.Webb, Australian Urban Economics, A Reader 1976, Ch.9.
Neutze deserves a lot of credit as an early advocate of congestion pricing, among other things. The ALP in the late 1960s seems to have taken some of his planning ideas (though not congestion pricing) quite seriously; he’s seen as a key influence on the attempt to grow Albury-Wodonga.
I think from now on he’ll always be most famous for his declaration that decentralisation has been “everyone’s policy but no-one’s program”. That observation proved enduringly accurate, because decentralisation has always been more attractive as regional seat politics than it has as policy. I’m not sure Neutze ever understood that.
Neutze worked and wrote at a time when planners were much less humble about their ability to transform the way people lived and to scientifically estimate optimums of all sorts. His was also a time when labour was less differentiated by skill. It was a time when people were prone to what now look like wild underestimates of the importance of specialised labour and services, deep markets and the agglomeration effects which Levy & Murnane talk about. It was a time before Saskia Sassen pointed to the qualities of “global cities”. In short, Neutze lived and wrote in a different world.
You can argue, though, that Neutze’s beliefs have provided fuel for the enduring Australian interest in decentralisation, even though global thinking has moved a long way.
Keynes shrewdly observed:
In Australia’s decentralisation debate, Neutze is a perfect example of the defunct economist.
Defunct, but with no lasting influence unfortunately, although Albury-Wodonga might have become a sizeable urban centre by now if Malcolm Fraser had not come along and dismantled the decentralisation program the Whitlam govt. introduced, although I am not sure if Albury W. would have had enough water. During the severe drought a few years ago when water levels in the Murray River dropped, the water level in the dam used to service the Albury golf links was very, very low. I suspect water might be a restraint to the growth of most regional centres.
Incidentally, rumour has it that Whitlam, in typical style, suggested renaming the centre Whitlamabad. By contrast, someone published a book at the time entitled the Wit of Malcom Fraser. It had many pages, all empty! Perhaps you need a sense of humour to be a visionary reformer.
The distribution of populations is generally drifting to cities …. an unquestionable trend as Melbourne and Bendigo get bigger and small towns shrink or disappear. The question that’s not overtly considered in your piece is what is the policy and moral obligation to the populations that remain after people move to he city – often with low levels of educational attainment and a whole range of social and economic problems. The decentralisation push is one part of the historic and contemporary policy response – and has its flaws – but you critique this without considering what the alternative might be to the addressing the underlying problems that decentralisation is, in part, a response to.
Actually, Matt, I have considered other ways to address the problems which decentralisation sometimes claims to be responding to. I have simply kept those opinions out of this post. That’s partly because I’m not sure of them.
Our understanding of how to deal with rural disadvantage is pretty poor, something I’ve referred to previously. Indeed, the fact that so many people think the only possible fix is to persuade residents not to leave may be blocking the emergence of more useful policy responses.
What do you think the policy responses should be for those that remain?
A third argument is that regional infrastructure is not necessarily up to the job of coping with strong growth after all. …. This is in part a bait-and-switch: first we need decentralisation to exploit unused infrastructure, then we need more infrastructure to cope with the new population.
This is not a new argument by any stretch. I recently found Meinig’s classic “On the Margins of the Good Earth: SA Wheat Frontier 1869-84” where he quotes from Jamestown Review 1879 on port development – “One not uncommon dodge is to get the Government to erect a wharf or jetty .. at the head of a shallow creek. They are next told that the outlay is utterly useless without the channel be cleared and deepened so that vessels may come up to load. This being done the discovery is made that this famous jetty or wharf being at last approachable from sea is still inaccessible by land, and a railway is the only thing that will put things to rights.”
The book is really very good in many ways and he does highlight the political, regional and bureaucratic battles around centralisation versus decentralisation of the railway and port system in that era.
Another strong point is of course the reactions of individuals and policymakers to “climate change” on the wheat frontier.