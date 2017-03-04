Further developments in the imaginary world

A favourite comedian of mine, Stewart Lee, seems to be getting with the program. Our extensive contacts with the Russian Embassy in Washington report that despite attempts to cover his tracks with the timestamping of the Youtube upload, this non-imaginary Troppo article first gave him the idea. The Troppo collective have asked me to make it clear to all readers that, had Mr Lee not made use of Troppo intellectual property in such a cavalier manner, he might now be cruising through the Riviera in the Troppo Merc Sports formerly owned by Brazillian superstar Ayrton Senna before he hit a stray lump of coal while doing doughies in the moat around Australia’s New Parliament House.

