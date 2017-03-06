Lunch, academic performance, obesity

School Lunch Quality and Academic Performance, by Michael L. Anderson, Justin Gallagher, Elizabeth Ramirez Ritchie

Improving the nutritional content of public school meals is a topic

of intense policy interest. A main motivation is the health of

school children, and, in particular, the rising childhood obesity

rate. Medical and nutrition literature has long argued that a

healthy diet can have a second important impact: improved cognitive

function. In this paper, we test whether offering healthier lunches

affects student achievement as measured by test scores. Our sample

includes all California (CA) public schools over a five-year period.

We estimate difference-in-difference style regressions using

variation that takes advantage of frequent lunch vendor contract

turnover. Students at schools that contract with a healthy school

lunch vendor score higher on CA state achievement tests, with larger

test score increases for students who are eligible for reduced price

or free school lunches. We do not find any evidence that healthier

school lunches lead to a decrease in obesity rates.