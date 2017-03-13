Billy-goats, Nannie goats and Scapegoats

When Harry Fired Sally: The Double Standard in Punishing Misconduct, Mark L. Egan, Gregor Matvos, Amit Seru – #23242 (CF LS)

Abstract:

We examine gender discrimination in the financial advisory industry.

We study a less salient mechanism for discrimination, firm discipline

following missteps. There are substantial differences in the

punishment of misconduct across genders. Although both female and

male advisers are disciplined for misconduct, female advisers are

punished more severely. Following an incidence of misconduct, female

advisers are 20% more likely to lose their jobs, and 30% less likely

to find new jobs relative to male advisers. Females face harsher

punishment despite engaging in less costly misconduct and despite a

lower propensity towards repeat offenses. Evidence suggests that the

observed behavior is not driven by productivity differences across

advisers. Rather, we find supporting evidence for taste-based

discrimination. For females, a disproportionate share of misconduct

complaints is initiated by the firm, instead of customers or

regulators. Moreover, there is significant heterogeneity among

firms. Firms with a greater percentage of male executives/owners at

a given branch, tend to punish female advisers more severely

following misconduct, and also tend to hire fewer female advisers

with past record of misconduct.