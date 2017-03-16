What might a treaty look like?

Posted on March 16, 2017 by Ken Parish

Here is a link to a companion article to Treaty: Yeah, Nah, Maybe which I cross-posted here at Troppo from The Summit a week ago:

Another article published there a couple of days ago (The hidden karma of Aboriginal affairs policy …) is also relevant.

I am publishing them at The Summit partly because in a valiant if possibly futile attempt to have a positive effect on government in the Territory (or at least public discussion about it) after 4 years of deeply depressing rule by the Giles CLP government, and partly because previous experience suggests that most Troppo readers aren’t all that interested in Territory legal and constitutional issues. These links are for the discriminating few!

About Ken Parish

Ken Parish is a legal academic at Charles Darwin University, with research areas in public law (constitutional and administrative law) and teaching & learning theory and practice. He has been a legal academic for almost 12 years. Before that he ran a legal practice in Darwin for 15 years and was a Member of the NT Legislative Assembly for almost 4 years in he early 1990s.
One Response to What might a treaty look like?

  1. Moz of Yarramulla says:
    March 17, 2017 at 6:40 am

    That’s a well thought out article, Ken, I’m impressed.

    I think a treaty that clarified the administrative stuff would likely help,and heaven knows it desperately needs clarifying. I like the supermajority idea especially, to make the point to elected members that this is serious stuff. I think you’re right that the aboriginal side will take it seriously without prompting :)

