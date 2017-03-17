Magnus Magnus Clever Clever

Posted on March 17, 2017 by Nicholas Gruen
Black to play
Stefansson vs Carlsen

21. …?
See game for solution.
Difficulty Scale

about our puzzles

This entry was posted in Chess. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.