Posted on March 21, 2017 by Nicholas Gruen

This evening I received a highly significant email. It’s from National Archives with which I’m doing some minor business. I have no idea what it means, but I figure it could be of considerable use to someone. If that person is you, I commend it to you. It’s certainly a relief to be protected from potential evildoers with such relentless focus and determination. Please do not comment on this thread or your computer may blow up – well it probably won’t but you will not be able to benefit from Troppo’s standard insurance for exploding laptops – for reasons that I hope are obvious:

An email sent by you to ‘[email protected]’ with the subject ‘Accepted: Digital Excellence Awards Judges teleconference [SEC=UNCL… @ Thu 6 Apr 2017 15:00 – 16:30 (AEST) (Anne Lyons)’ had a protective marking that cannot be received.

The National Archives of Australia can only receive emails from non-Fedlink senders where there is either No Protective Marking or one of the following markings only:

1. [SEC=UNOFFICIAL]
2. [SEC=UNCLASSIFIED]

Note: Emails with markings of type [DLM=…. can only be received from Fedlink senders.

These rules are set by the Australian Government and we cannot make exceptions.

Do not reply as this email address is not monitored.

