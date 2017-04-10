Vale John Clark

John Clark died yesterday, a very sad day, he will be greatly missed RIP.
This is my all time favorite piece of satire. Am sure that troppo can come up with more.
Still an all-time classic. The best are the youtube commentators who think he’s a real government minister.
I have considerable affection for the gumboot song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MeCLILELNc
Yes .
Then there is Farnarkling , he was amazingly inventive and even more amazingly, consistently of ‘ top draw’ quality.
This was extraordinary, terrible news. So unexpected. The antipodean poet laureate of bullshit.
I would have loved to have met him, but never did. I had Clarke booked for the next twenty odd years each week with Brian Dawes. Alas it won’t be so.