MacBook Air Bleg

A long time ago I ran Windows 98 and at least every 24 hours, though often more often I had to cold reboot it to make it work properly. Now, nearly twenty years after this was largely fixed in the Windows world, I have the same problem with my MacBook Air. I bought a new one about 18 months ago and rebuilt the hard disc about six months ago. I think it may have something to do with running Chrome which is very resource hungry. Anyway, I haven’t found running Safari helps much, and I’m much more used to Chrome. I downloaded CleanMyMac on someone’s recommendation that it was a good free app, but it’s not free. It keeps panhandling – asking for an upgrade without having completed it’s job.

I’d love some suggestions for I can simply fix this.

All helpful suggestions will receive imaginary prizes and the best suggestion will receive an imaginary first prize of hitherto unimagined munificence – imaginary munificence.

Troppo®, where too much pretend is barely enough.