Fire and ice

Last night I came off a series of deadlines and sat in my chair, catching up on a backlog of emails. I also watched David Stratton’s series on David Stratton with some Australian Movies worked into it currently on iView (episode 2) which was enjoyable. Anyway, somehow I happened on this doco which seemed schlocky enough to catch up on emails with. And some of you reading this will remember that game. Borg-McEnroe tiebreak in the 4th which ended 18-16 (After 7-7 in a tiebreak every second point is a set or a match point!). It was quite something at the time. Less so on the doco.

But it’s much better than that. Quite a touching doco.