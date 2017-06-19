Right-to-Carry Laws and Violent Crime: A Comprehensive

Assessment Using Panel Data and a State-Level Synthetic Controls

Analysis by John J. Donohue, Abhay Aneja, Kyle D. Weber – #23510 (LE)

Abstract:

The 2004 report of the National Research Council (NRC) on Firearms

and Violence recognized that violent crime was higher in the

post-passage period (relative to national crime patterns) for states

adopting right-to-carry (RTC) concealed handgun laws, but because of

model dependence the panel was unable to identify the true causal

effect of these laws from the then-existing panel data evidence.

This study uses 14 additional years of panel data (through 2014)

capturing an additional 11 RTC adoptions and new statistical

techniques to see if more convincing and robust conclusions can

emerge.

Our preferred panel data regression specification (the “DAW model”)

and the Brennan Center (BC) model, as well as other statistical

models by Lott and Mustard (LM) and Moody and Marvell (MM) that had

previously been offered as evidence of crime-reducing RTC laws, now

consistently generate estimates showing RTC laws increase overall

violent crime and/or murder when run on the most complete data.

We then use the synthetic control approach of Alberto Abadie and

Javier Gardeazabal (2003) to generate state-specific estimates of the

impact of RTC laws on crime. Our major finding is that under all

four specifications (DAW, BC, LM, and MM), RTC laws are associated

with higher aggregate violent crime rates, and the size of the

deleterious effects that are associated with the passage of RTC laws

climbs over time. We estimate that the adoption of RTC laws

substantially elevates violent crime rates, but seems to have no

impact on property crime and murder rates. Ten years after the

adoption of RTC laws, violent crime is estimated to be 13-15% percent

higher than it would have been without the RTC law. Unlike the panel

data setting, these results are not sensitive to the covariates

included as predictors. The magnitude of the estimated increase in

violent crime from RTC laws is substantial in that, using a consensus

estimate for the elasticity of crime with respect to incarceration of

.15, the average RTC state would have to double its prison population

to counteract the RTC-induced increase in violent crime.