Beetles: Biased Promotions and Persistence of False Belief by George Akerlof, Pascal Michaillat – #23523 (LS PR)

Abstract:

This paper develops a theory of promotion based on evaluations by the

already promoted. The already promoted show some favoritism toward

candidates for promotion with similar beliefs, just as beetles are

more prone to eat the eggs of other species. With such egg-eating

bias, false beliefs may not be eliminated by the promotion system.

Our main application is to scientific revolutions: when tenured

scientists show favoritism toward candidates for tenure with similar

beliefs, science may not converge to the true paradigm. We extend

the statistical concept of power to science: the power of the tenure

test is the probability (absent any bias) of denying tenure to a

scientist who adheres to the false paradigm, just as the power of any

statistical test is the probability of rejecting a false null

hypothesis. The power of the tenure test depends on the norms

regarding the appropriate criteria to use in promotion and the

empirical evidence available to apply these criteria. We find that

the scientific fields at risk of being captured by false paradigms

are those with low power. Another application is to hierarchical

organizations: egg-eating bias can result in the capture of the top

of organizations by the wrong-minded.