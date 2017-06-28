Things we won’t say about race

Posted on June 28, 2017 by David Walker

Until yesterday I had never heard of Trevor Phillips. He is a former chairman of the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which means he was in charge of enforcing British anti-discrimination laws in the Blair years. The documentary below is one of the more interesting I’ve seen, not least because of Phillips’ introspection.

Almost his concluding sentences: “Preventing anyone from saying what’s on their minds won’t ever remove it from their hearts. People need to feel free to say what they want to without fear of being accused of racism or bigotry. It means that we’re all going to have to become more ready to offend each other.”

