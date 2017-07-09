65,000 people in Hyde Park casually create one of the great Bohemian Rhapsody performances

Posted on July 9, 2017 by David Walker

Just had to put this up here, because it’s wonderful:

These people were waiting for a Green Day concert when Bohemian Rhapsody started playing over the speakers …

About David Walker

David Walker runs publishing consultancy Shorewalker DMS (shorewalker.net). David has previously edited the award-winning INTHEBLACK business magazine, been chief operating officer of online publisher WorkDay Media, held policy and communications roles at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia and the Business Council of Australia, and run the website for online finance start-up eChoice. He has written professionally on economics, business and public policy since 1987 and spent three years in the Canberra Press Gallery for News Limited and The Age.
This entry was posted in Music, WOW! - Amazing. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to 65,000 people in Hyde Park casually create one of the great Bohemian Rhapsody performances

  1. Nicholas Gruen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Fabulous

    British crowds can sing a lot better than Australian ones – who don’t generally sing. British crowds at the football sing all the time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.