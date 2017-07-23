Blitz and bullet chess: Carlsen v Nakamura

If you’ve got a bit of an appreciation of chess, this is a lot of fun. I’ve been watching it on and off today giving myself a little sugar hit by watching a game to take a break from doing other work. This is normally more a pro than anti crastination move, but it worked well for me today as I got some other good stuff done.

In the meantime, if you’ve got a reasonable appreciation of chess, these guys are amazing. Hikara Nakamura is unusually good at fast chess, but then Magnus Carlsen is unusually good at all forms of chess. Anyway, watch for as long as you like. There are two different kinds of blitz – one in which each player gets 5 minutes per game plus 2 seconds per move and one in which they get 3 minutes plus 2 seconds per move. They also play Fischer random which is something Bobby Fisher cooked up to try to level the playing field with the Russians who always had armies of ‘seconds’ for their players and who therefore had an advantage of knowing every line of opening theory. Fischer random randomises the position of the pieces behind the rows of pawns on each side. Then there’s bullet which is basically a mad scramble of reflex playing with each player having one minute for all their moves.

It’s a lot of fun – if you like that kind of thing (as the bishop said to the actress).