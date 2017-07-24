You get what you pay for: MP’s edition

Does It Matter How and How Much Politicians are Paid? by Duha T. Altindag, Elif S. Filiz, Erdal Tekin – #23613 (LS POL)

Abstract:

An important question in representative democracies is how to ensure

that politicians behave in the best interest of citizens rather than

their own private interests. Aside from elections, one of the few

institutional devices available to regulate the actions of

politicians is their pay structure. In this paper, we provide fresh

insights into the impact of politician salaries on their performance

using a unique law change implemented in 2012 in Turkey.

Specifically, the members of the parliament (MPs) in Turkey who are

retired from their pre-political career jobs earn a pension bonus on

top of their MP salaries. The law change in 2012 significantly

increased the pension bonus by pegging it to 18 percent of the salary

of the President of Turkey, while keeping the salaries of non-retired

MPs unchanged. By exploiting the variation in total salaries caused

by the new law in a difference-in-differences framework, we find that

the salary increase had a negative impact on the performance of the

retired MPs. In particular, the overall performance of these MPs was

lowered by 12.3 percent of a standard deviation as a result of the

increase in salary caused by the new law. This finding is robust to

numerous specification tests. Furthermore, results obtained from an

auxiliary analysis suggest that one of the mechanisms through which

MPs reduce their performance is absenteeism.