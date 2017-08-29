How will shared autonomous electric vehicles change our cities? A Troppo challenge

This month’s print and online editions of The CEO Magazine include a piece by me on carmakers’ concerns about SAEVs – shared autonomous electric vehicles.
Short version: the carmakers all believe that SAEVs will happen, and perhaps quite soon, probably sometime in the 2020s. And they fear the arrival of SAEVs may essentially destroy them, by turning them into commodity producers of hardware for “mobility services firms”. In this world, you won’t own a car; you’ll just tap the mobility firm’s app whenever you need to go somewhere.
This will puts a huge hole in the business model of “The Ultimate Driving Machine” and all those other car brands:
Are the industry leaders scared? “Oh, yeah,” says Sam Abuelsamid, co-author of a major report on the evolution of SAEVs published in April by technology research firm Navigant Research. “The industry has been doing business in the same way for more than 100 years. This is a huge transformation … everybody’s terrified.”
Writing the piece was a lot of fun: you don’t often get to write up an industry contemplating its imminent extinction. These guys have been thinking for a long time about how SAEVs will change their world.
SAEVs and the city
Thinking about the full range of second-order effects of SAEVs is limited by the reality that we really don’t see any self-driving cars yet.
But one obvious key to all this is the Jevons effect, named after the world’s first great resource economist, William Stanley Jevons. He noted in 1865 that technological improvements that burnt coal more efficiently did not cut coal consumption. “The very contrary is the truth,” he declared; cheaper coal meant more coal-burning. He was, of course, exactly right. Our entire modern world is shaped (as they say in the pop history business) by the Jevons effect.
When we think about the effects of SAEVs, we can say that they do several things. But all of those things together add up to a huge fall in the monetary and time costs of travel:
- SAEVs will be far cheaper than the car in your garage: they will have less moving parts, lower insurance premiums, lower energy costs and far, far higher utilisation rates.
- They will put you in a private cocoon where you can work or relax, combining the best features of cars and public transport. My guess is that a lot of SAEVs will come with big screens and surround sound.
- By enabling cars to be packed together in giant convoys, they will reduce congestion.
- Because they will be so much safer at a given speed, speed limits will be raised – probably first on certain freeway lanes, where they will be separated from the human-driven traffic.
And the Jevons effect predicts that cheaper travel – easier on the hip pocket, quicker, and nicer for you – will mean more travel.
Or looking at it another way, SAEVs will do much the same thing that building freeways will do: attract more traffic onto the roads, except at a higher average speed than we’re used to today. A corollary of this is that people will take more, longer trips.
And particularly, people will be willing to accept living further away from their work, because the commute will still take no more time than they’re spending on it now.
What half an hour gets you
If you doubt this could happen, be aware that there’s a thing in the world of urban transport called Marchetti’s constant, which is the average amount of time people reserve for their daily commute. It’s about an hour, or half an hour each way. Marchetti’s original paper, which still seems to be held in some esteem, argues that this has dictated the shape of cities back to Athenian times.
If all of this is right, SAEVs could well give us cities sprawling on a scale we have never seen before. Melbourne’s boundaries could extend to Bendigo, and Sydney could become one continuous city from Newcastle to Nowra. After all, for most of the city’s history, most people have wanted more space.
This is just one possible and fairly obvious second-order effect of the move to SAEVs. There are dozens of others. My favorite so far is Benedict Evans’ suggestion that SAEVs could lower smoking rates: a substantial proportion of cigarettes are purchased at service stations as an impulse buy, and that won’t happen when no-one stops to get petrol any more.
I’m inviting Tropodillians’ speculation on possible holes in my scenario above, and on ideas for other second-order and even third-order effects. For instance, will public transport survive? I’m starting to think not. And if it does, how long can the unions hold out against the removal of train drivers?
It’s hard to see SAEVs making much difference to travel times in most of the major cities we have. What you describe sounds awfully close to a metro/train. And surely many of the same things that slow traffic now will continue with SAEVs: roads that are dug up, other SAEVs breaking down, the need for ‘something’ to unload in particular places or ‘wait for another passenger’. If the SAEVs are going to retain the flexibility of cars and trucks, then the same disadvantages will limit the speed improvement, particularly in cities.
And if you are going to kill the key flexibility aspects of a car/truck, which is that it can pick up anywhere and deliver anywhere whilst allowing for the inability of anyone to be truly on time all the time, then you’re back in the world of trains and metros: particular stations where you hop on and hop off.
Now, outside of cities, what you describe doesnt sound quicker than bullet trains (which cost a lot of electricity to get up to speed! Which in turn means the costs of being flexible about where to stop would be costly) and certainly slower than airplanes, so I can’t see it have much effect on the urban sprawl.
And don’t forget that there is a transition period in which these SAEVs are going to have to share with other road users like bikes and pedestrians who will not keep to traffic rules, which means speed limits will be where they are now (if not lower) until these SAEVs have dedicated lanes (like train tracks).
My guess hence? Pod-like SAEVs for travel to and from the hubs located near work and home where space will have to be shared with walkers, bikes and others. Public transport between those hubs. Some SAEVs and other vehicles remaining on what we now think of as the main arteries in and out (something like a truck is going to remain. Those shops need loading in and out, kids needs to be dropped off, and garbage needs to be collected too). The pods will effectively lead to the demise of chauffeurs and car drivers near home and work (perhaps starting with exorbitant insurance costs if they are not SAEVs, leading to a legal ban).
Will it make a lot of difference? Nah, because the speed increase is minimal for the saevs and you in fact will need more of them since you need one at either end of the public transport hubs, some of which will be privately owned and some not (a bit like the shared bike system you have now).
To make a big difference in speed and hence urban design, one would have to take out the autonomous human element completely on the door-to-door infrastructure. No more walking , cycling, front-door supply, kids dropping, etc. That requires much more than just an saev-revolution though. Can’t see it happen in a hurry.
What is then the main effect? Fewer accidents, a few more coal fired power stations to generate the electricity, a few more large underground parking lots for these things.
Paul, I’m sure you’re right about there being a lengthy transition – one that takes decades. One way I suspect this could happen is that certain roads start to reserve their middle two lanes for SAEVs, with higher speed limits. This would happen first on the M1 and the M31, and then spread.
The big speed effects are not in the CBDs. They’re when you get onto the highways and freeways. The M79 could become effectively a suburban arterial with a 160km/h right lane. At that point Kyneton starts to look attractive to lots of families.
The shape and extent of the drop-off facilities will be interesting to see. I can write a scenario where the CBDs get dedicated (and possibly congestion-charged) SAEV routes designed to maximise traffic flow in and out at peak times.
I’m also assuming some algorithms to minimise parking, and a power grid eventually largely based on renewables plus batteries. That last is not a given, but it seems the way to bet.
I don’t see how these scenarios are going to have much impact on commute times.
“certain roads start to reserve their middle two lanes for SAEVs, with higher speed limits. This would happen first on the M1 and the M31, and then spread.”
this sounds like the German Autobahn which has multiple lanes with different (effective) speed limits. Trucks to the left, fast cars to the right, mediums in the middle. Its cool for people with a Ferrari to get a thrill now and then, but net time saving is minimal when it concerns commutes: the traffic jam leaves little spare capacity and the presence of cars that move between lanes really reduces how fast the fast lanes go. In and out lanes will have to remain to retain the flexibility of a unique starting point (home) with a unique end-point (work).
In fact, you see the opposite movement in London, New York, and some of these other very dense cities: the city centre is becoming relatively car-free. There is just not the space to park, so you have taxis and city-bikes ferrying people inbetween a transport hub and the final destination. Which is the model I describe above. As long as you want to retain the tripple flexibility (from any A to any B at any Time), you are going to park those saevs at home and at work, which is just not going to happen in the big cities because space is too expensive. So either the flexibility in space has to go (which gets you to the hub model) or the flexibility in time has to go (your personal vehicle arrives ‘in 10 minutes’). And that time flexibility is worth a lot, particularly since the other road users are going to mess up time-schedules.
So I just dont see that ‘any A to any B’ model for home-work transport getting that much faster.
The battery stuff is an irrelevance for this, though in transition they are a step backwards. These charging poles dont take up much space but charging takes too long, killing flexibility again.
Dedicated SAEV routes? Unless you are thinking of doubling the transportation networks, I dont see how that could work: those routes will intersect with other roads and road users unless they are truly stand-alone routes. And even with dedicated routes, you still have to park the things to be flexible.
Paul, again very useful comments. Just one note: the cars we are talking about are Shared and Autonomous EVs; they would be owned by a company and would not park anywhere in the CBD for more time that it took someone to hop into them.
Re Dedicated SAEV routes?,
There is a similar problem about running a fast tilt train from Canberra to Sydney on the existing tracks. While it could do 160+ kph from Canberra to Mittagong , for the rest of the trip to Sydney it would be stuck in traffic , would be stuck behind all stations trains doing an average speed of around 60 kph .
Also feel that the problems of mixing autonomous vehicles and human controlled vehicles on the same roads are likely to be much greater and much more unpredictable than most seem to think.