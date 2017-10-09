Greek Film Vestibule

Top Picks

Preparing for an exhibition in the Turkish city of Izmir (formerly known as Smyrna), a collector of historic objects and curiosities, Dimitris, finds an untold story waiting in the depths of a small antiques store: a wedding dress stained with blood, a photograph and a letter. These three items lead Dimitris and his girlfriend Rita, to the enigmatic Roza, matriarch of a once powerful family who has been holding the weight of the past on her shoulders for decades.

Twelve-year-old Socrates spends his summer riding through the mountains of his picturesque village, tormenting the neighbours and making illegal fireworks with his cousin Markos. His days of innocence come to an abrupt end when faced with unrelenting violence at the hands of his menacing uncle. Setting out to teach him a lesson, Socrates’ actions will put him at the heart of a murder investigation and change his life forever.

In Cyprus, north and south are separated by a wall of barrels and barbed wire known as the ‘Green Line’ of Nicosia. It is here that two soldiers, Greek-Cypriot Kypros and Turkish-Cypriot Murat, find themselves on guard – face to face on a daily basis – with the weight of history bearing down on them. When Kypros discovers that Murat is living in his old family home, they propose an exchange, each taking a secret trip to ‘the other side’ – one for love, the other for revenge.

Five seemingly unrelated murders find a common thread with an unlikely calling card – each is accompanied by a quote from Pythagoras. With police at a loss and the threat of more deaths on the horizon, an autistic Professor of Criminology Dimitris Lainis, finds himself drawn into the mystery. Joined by maths Professor Marcel de Chaffe, Lainis must solve the clues and walk a dangerous path to uncover the truth behind the murders.

Charismatic surgeon Steven Murphy and his wife Anna, live a seemingly idyllic life with their two children. Outside of hours, Steven meets with Martin, a troubled and troubling boy who has a habit of showing up when not expected and paying undue attention to the Murphy family. When the Murphy’s youngest child is struck down with a mysterious illness, the power that Martin holds over Steven will mean the difference between life and death.

A homeless man, a farmer, a politician, a husband caring for his sick wife, a career woman, a factory owner and the President of Greece himself – seven people with seven very different stories take centre stage in Vassilis Mazomenos’ look at how the Greek economic crisis affected – and continues to affect – those on the frontline. As the crisis hits, people from all walks of life find their worlds irrevocably changed. A final desperate act connects them all – a phone call to a psychological support centre called Lifeline. As they fall apart, it’s their only hope. Based on a nightmarish reality, Lines is an apocalyptic drama set in the darkness of a very contemporary climate, where being seen as more than just a number means fighting hopelessly against a broken system.

Six average guys are on a private yacht in the Aegean Sea for who-really-knows-what reason. When a mechanical hiccup leaves them marooned at sea, they choose to wile away the time playing a game of one-upmanship called ‘Chevalier’. Amid the penis measuring, Ikea furniture assemblage and comparison of cellular ringtones, an insightful and wry unpicking of human male pack behaviour occurs, as well as the revelation of personalities within the pack. But, as one of the participants admits, “Even if you win, it doesn’t mean you’re best in general.”

The late filmmaker Nikos Triantafyllidis composes a cinematic love letter to his greatest passion, the Panthessalonikios Athlitikos Omilos Konstantinoupoliton Football Club, or as everyone else calls it, PAOK. More than just a team, PAOK represents an ideal. From its amateur league beginnings, it was a club that gave refugees an escape from poverty and a place to play. Greek Constantinopolitans fleeing from war to Thessaloniki established the club and its colours: white for life and black for death. 90 Years of PAOK celebrates a milestone of football and culture, featuring interviews with players, coaches and members, and a sumptuous visual style that brings sepia and black & white photography to life.

It is 1942 and Thessaloniki is under Nazi occupation. But even brutal totalitarian oppression cannot stop a young Christian, Yorgos, and Jewish woman, Estrea, from falling in love. They find refuge in a tavern run by Vasilis Tsitsanis, at a time when he composed many of his most famous songs, including the titular Cloudy Sunday.

Hotel manager Johnny is a high flyer defined by his work – that is, until the economy collapses, along with his job. Stuck at home, avoiding his family and mounting a pile of debt through online gambling, he’s forced to finally wake up to himself and head outside. At sea with a crusty fisherman, picking grapes with the workers and getting charmed by a charismatic goat shepherd, Johnny finds a world that was always there, even if he couldn’t see it through his old eyes.