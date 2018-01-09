Do black politicians matter

Abstract:

This paper exploits the history of Reconstruction after the

American Civil War to estimate the causal effect of politician

race on public finance. I overcome the endogeneity between

electoral preferences and black representation using the number

of free blacks in the antebellum era (1860) as an instrument for

black political leaders during Reconstruction. IV estimates show

that an additional black official increased per capita county tax

revenue by $0.20, more than an hour’s wage at the time. The

effect was not persistent, however, disappearing entirely at

Reconstruction’s end. Consistent with the stated policy

objectives of black officials, I find positive effects of black

politicians on land tenancy and show that exposure to black

politicians decreased the black-white literacy gap by more than

7%. These results suggest that politician race has large effects

on public finance and individual outcomes over and above

electoral preferences for redistribution.

by Trevon D. Logan – #24190 (DAE)