Anglo-Saxon histories (US, UK, AUS)

Anglo-Saxon countries are often heaped together as having a single culture. When it comes to migration, attitudes to sex, teenage-pregnancy, inequality, language, and bellicosity, that seems about right. At least, the UK, the US, and Australia are pretty close on those scores.
But how about their relation to history? My experience of these three countries is wildly different in terms of how the population relates to their national history. See if you agree with my observations, which are admittedly loose.
The Americans seem to invent a new history every few years, and each group has a wholly different take on history that has a different story of who the arch-enemy is. 9/11 and #MeToo are beautiful examples of what I mean: in both cases it has been a matter of mere months for US history to be re-written by those championing a cause. After 9/11 you saw new research institutes on terrorism arise like mushrooms, complete with stories going back to before the bible about the defining struggle against all sort of terrorism. Similarly, nowadays, the eternal patriarchy is rapidly being uncovered to stretch from time-immemorial to now. With every new wave of thinking, it seems the Americans want to feel they are at the pointy edge of some long historical struggle, with a looming final show-down with the enemy that has been there ‘all along’. When some new fad reaches their group consciousness, the cycle starts anew, complete with a new history and an apparent quick fading of the previous history stories. Fascinating stuff from an anthropological perspective!
The Brits are totally different. History here is not re-written every 10 years by every new group coming along but is only slowly changing and quite stable. The ‘struggle against terrorism’ was treated as a mere variant of opposing ‘those who oppose us this time’, not very different from how the influence of the EU was opposed in some quarters. #MeToo is certainly having an effect, but much more on the notion of what is ‘proper’ than on the reading of history. Maybe I missed them, but books reinterpreting the whole of history in a very particular light that belongs to some proselytising group are rare here. The Brits seem to think that some form of struggle is normal and that people disagree. New norms are quickly absorbed into a fluid notion of what is ‘proper’ rather than necessitating any wholesale re-imagining of national history. History is presented as a slow-changing wave, not a struggle that has its defining moment in the here and now. American-style re-interpretations of history that would necessitate the abandoning of old heroes like Cecil Rhodes are resisted.
The Australians are totally different again in their treatment of history. It currently seems like open warfare between quite virulent and aggressive streams of thought. I am no expert on the matter, but the deafening roar of the guilt-shouters on the left is overshadowed only by the canon-ball salutes of the new militarism that defines the historical reading by the current two major parties. It’s a regular culture war that is not directly related to current political topics at all, but seems to come from opposing economic interests and forms of mysticism, not all that obviously related to new political issues. Yet, unlike the US versions of re-writing history, the new Australian histories are not about setting up a narrative of who the enemy has been all along, but are about accentuating the character of who Australians have been all along. The main character narratives on offer are the universal sinner and the obedient soldier. To me, it’s a quite bizarre spectacle.
I have many explanations for these differences, none of which I am convinced of yet, but in a way, the explanations are less interesting than the observations. So let me know in the comment boxes if you see the same differences I see.
I definitely agree with your observations. I have a basic explanation for the British and American patterns, but the Australian relationship to history is the most puzzling to me.
The British pattern is probably linked to its aristocratic past. A single body of cultural norms that is changed gradually over time. A parliamentary system that centralizes power at the national level, while keeping it unconcentrated helps institutionalize this dynamic.
The American pattern has both cultural and institutional roots, both linked to the Puritans. Think of the Puritan political system as a kind of a ‘start-your-own-theocracy’. A strange combination of extreme intolerance and openness. The combination of the ‘separation of powers’ and federalism means that you are always adding up local majorities across states on an ‘issue-by-issue’ basis. Local and state governments have a largely the same powers as the federal government. Most policy ideas as implemented in local or state governments before they are tried at the federal level, if only because it requires less organization to implement change there.
Saul Alinsky’s ‘Rules for Radicals’ identifies the unique tactics that are evolutionarily stable in this system. The two most important rules are as follows:
1. All politics is local.
2. Pick a target, freeze it, then polarize it.
Any proposal that doesn’t start from local organization is vulnerable to a Tea Party/Indivisible type revolt from below. Implementing an idea at the local level is incredibly easy. Passing it at the federal level requires being able to mobilize voters and organize across states. Groups with lots of money and a workforce that is spread out (finance, healthcare etc.) have the most power. For those supporting a particular cause, appealing to existing values and polarization are the only way to spur action. The following Alinsky quote describes this dynamic:
Hi Paul
In the late 70s a young art historian -Andrew Graham-Dixon was given the job of escorting a visiting Chinese scholar around either Cambridge or Oxford Uni.
He took the visitor to the Unis ancient great chapel.
All around the walls of that chappel where there once were statues of saints and the Virgin , all that remains are roughly chiseled gouges.
The Chinese visitor turned to Andrew and said: I see that you too have had a cultural revolution .
Once was enough , no?
As for Australia it seems to me that our dominant political factions, all dislike History- History is too ironical for ideologues.
Possibly biased by the one area that I have some knowledge of, that sounds like ahistorical nonsense to me. “the patriarchy” is a recent description, sure, it was only coined in the 17th century. Then taken up by feminists as a criticism in the 19th. But the latter is largely because we didn’t have feminist as a term before then, just as we didn’t have Marxists bemoaning Caesar’s treatment of the proletariat. We can still use Marx to inform analysis of the Roman Empires, though, just as we can use feminism.
I fear your criticism of the back-porting of terrorism falls into the same trap. Terrorism describes a set of actions, and because of the “except when done by nations” it’s actually more useful when describing pre-Westphalian actions because the qualifier loses meaning.People argue vigorously that the “shock and awe” attack on Iraq wasn’t terrorism but will agree that the Mongols practiced it (in the same way, for the same reasons… and both were armies controlled by empires {whistles}).
I suspect what you’re seeing is a difference in presentation: “we have always been at war with Eastasia” in the US vs “the slow march of progress” in the formerly united kingdom (the DUK, ruled by the DUP?). In Australia seems plausible that it’s a fight to define the country, only I’d phrase it as “we’ve always been white supremacists” vs “we’ve always been multicultural”. Looking at it as a fight over who gets heard, it’s obvious that the racists are losing just by looking at all the non-RWM voices that are in the debate. Some of those rich-white-men are explicitly angry about having to argue with their natural inferiors (and periodically there are “purges” when the explicitness piles up too high… further evidence of who is losing. History progressing one death at a time, just like science).
Moz you’re right about terrorism, the Assassin Cult from memory around about 11th century world certainly count as a terrorist group and were seen as such at the time.
While it’s a long time since I read much about that cult, from memory it’s a good example of how there are very few things in history including terrorist groups that are truly without precedent.