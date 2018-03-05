Does Integration Change Gender Attitudes? The Effect of Randomly Assigning Women to Traditionally Male Teams

We examine whether exposure of men to women in a traditionally

male-dominated environment can change attitudes about

mixed-gender productivity, gender roles and gender identity. Our

context is the military in Norway, where we randomly assigned

female recruits to some squads but not others during boot camp.

We find that living and working with women for 8 weeks causes men

to adopt more egalitarian attitudes. There is a 14 percentage

point increase in the fraction of men who think mixed-gender

teams perform as well or better than same-gender teams, an 8

percentage point increase in men who think household work should

be shared equally and a 14 percentage point increase in men who

do not completely disavow feminine traits. Contrary to the

predictions of many policymakers, we find no evidence that

integrating women into squads hurt male recruits’ satisfaction

with boot camp or their plans to continue in the military. These

findings provide evidence that even in a highly gender-skewed

environment, gender stereotypes are malleable and can be altered

by integrating members of the opposite sex.