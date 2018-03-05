Does Integration Change Gender Attitudes? The Effect of Randomly Assigning Women to Traditionally Male Teams

We examine whether exposure of men to women in a traditionally
male-dominated environment can change attitudes about
mixed-gender productivity, gender roles and gender identity. Our
context is the military in Norway, where we randomly assigned
female recruits to some squads but not others during boot camp.
We find that living and working with women for 8 weeks causes men
to adopt more egalitarian attitudes. There is a 14 percentage
point increase in the fraction of men who think mixed-gender
teams perform as well or better than same-gender teams, an 8
percentage point increase in men who think household work should
be shared equally and a 14 percentage point increase in men who
do not completely disavow feminine traits. Contrary to the
predictions of many policymakers, we find no evidence that
integrating women into squads hurt male recruits’ satisfaction
with boot camp or their plans to continue in the military. These
findings provide evidence that even in a highly gender-skewed
environment, gender stereotypes are malleable and can be altered
by integrating members of the opposite sex.
by Gordon Dahl, Andreas Kotsadam, Dan-Olof Rooth
Paper Here: http://papers.nber.org/papers/W24351?utm_campaign=ntw&utm_medium=email&utm_source=ntw