From the moral panic division of ClubTroppo.

Early Evidence on Recreational Marijuana Legalization and Traffic Fatalities

Over the last few years, marijuana has become legally available

for recreational use to roughly a quarter of Americans. Policy

makers have long expressed concerns about the substantial

external costs of alcohol, and similar costs could come with the

liberalization of marijuana policy. Indeed, the fraction of

fatal accidents in which at least one driver tested positive for

THC has increased nationwide by an average of 10 percent from

2013 to 2016. For Colorado and Washington, both of which

legalized marijuana in 2014, these increases were 92 percent and

28 percent, respectively. However, identifying a causal effect

is difficult due to the presence of significant confounding

factors. We test for a causal effect of marijuana legalization

on traffic fatalities in Colorado and Washington with a synthetic

control approach using records on fatal traffic accidents from

2000-2016. We find the synthetic control groups saw similar

changes in marijuana-related, alcohol-related and overall traffic

fatality rates despite not legalizing recreational marijuana.

by Benjamin Hansen, Keaton S. Miller, Caroline Weber – #24417 (HE LE)