Age and High-Growth Entrepreneurship, by Pierre Azoulay, Benjamin Jones, J. Daniel Kim, Javier Miranda – #24489 (PR)

Abstract:

Many observers, and many investors, believe that young people are

especially likely to produce the most successful new firms. We

use administrative data at the U.S. Census Bureau to study the

ages of founders of growth-oriented start-ups in the past decade.

Our primary finding is that successful entrepreneurs are

middle-aged, not young. The mean founder age for the 1 in 1,000

fastest growing new ventures is 45.0. The findings are broadly

similar when considering high-technology sectors, entrepreneurial

hubs, and successful firm exits. Prior experience in the

specific industry predicts much greater rates of entrepreneurial

success. These findings strongly reject common hypotheses that

emphasize youth as a key trait of successful entrepreneurs.