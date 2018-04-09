Beauty, Job Tasks, and Wages: A New Conclusion about Employer Taste-Based Discrimination by Todd R. Stinebrickner, Ralph Stinebrickner, Paul J. Sullivan
We use novel data from the Berea Panel Study to reexamine the
labor market mechanisms generating the beauty wage premium. We
find that the beauty premium varies widely across jobs with
different task requirements. Specifically, in jobs where
existing research such as Hamermesh and Biddle (1994) has posited
that attractiveness is plausibly a productivity enhancing
attribute–those that require substantial amounts of
interpersonal interaction–a large beauty premium exists. In
contrast, in jobs where attractiveness seems unlikely to truly
enhance productivity–jobs that require working with information
and data–there is no beauty premium. This stark variation in
the beauty premium across jobs is inconsistent with the
employer-based discrimination explanation for the beauty premium,
because this theory predicts that all jobs will favor attractive
workers. Our approach is made possible by unique longitudinal
task data, which was collected to address the concern that
measurement error in variables describing the importance of
interpersonal tasks would tend to bias results towards finding a
primary role for employer taste-based discrimination. As such,
it is perhaps not surprising that our conclusions about the
importance of employer taste-based discrimination are in stark
contrast to all previous research that has utilized a similar
conceptual approach.