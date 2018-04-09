Beauty, Job Tasks, and Wages: A New Conclusion about Employer Taste-Based Discrimination by Todd R. Stinebrickner, Ralph Stinebrickner, Paul J. Sullivan

We use novel data from the Berea Panel Study to reexamine the

labor market mechanisms generating the beauty wage premium. We

find that the beauty premium varies widely across jobs with

different task requirements. Specifically, in jobs where

existing research such as Hamermesh and Biddle (1994) has posited

that attractiveness is plausibly a productivity enhancing

attribute–those that require substantial amounts of

interpersonal interaction–a large beauty premium exists. In

contrast, in jobs where attractiveness seems unlikely to truly

enhance productivity–jobs that require working with information

and data–there is no beauty premium. This stark variation in

the beauty premium across jobs is inconsistent with the

employer-based discrimination explanation for the beauty premium,

because this theory predicts that all jobs will favor attractive

workers. Our approach is made possible by unique longitudinal

task data, which was collected to address the concern that

measurement error in variables describing the importance of

interpersonal tasks would tend to bias results towards finding a

primary role for employer taste-based discrimination. As such,

it is perhaps not surprising that our conclusions about the

importance of employer taste-based discrimination are in stark

contrast to all previous research that has utilized a similar

conceptual approach.