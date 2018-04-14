A Personal Comment on Syria

Setting aside the question of evidence, there’s a serious problem with the contention that Syria carried out the recent chemical attack in Douma. It requires us to accept not only that the Syrian government is evil but also that it’s comically stupid. It was on the point of liberating the area after years of jihadi occupation and Trump had announced only a week before that the US was looking to get out of Syria, and soon. There was really only one way to screw things up and that was by conducting a chemical attack.
The remaining jihadis, on the other hand, had much to gain. They had refused the Syrian government offer to be bussed out together with family, hangers on and small arms (but minus serious weaponry) and were therefore planning on one of two things. Either a fight to the death or some sort of changed circumstances that would allow them to persist and perhaps even, in their best of all worlds, triumph. Since they were surrounded and unable to access fresh supplies or fighters, that could only mean some kind of external intervention. How could that be brought about? Given the power of the anti-Assad narrative, a false flag chemical attack would do nicely. Et voilà.
To me it seems like obvious Kabuki theatre but most in the West still buy the “Assad did it” story. That’s probably not surprising. Doubting the powers that be at such a profound level is not a pleasant experience and there’s no reason why most people would even consider the possibility. Particularly not when the reporting and commentary is so spectacularly one-sided. I still occasionally wonder whether Trump, May and Macron truly believe the official line or simply profess to do so in pursuit of some larger goal. Despite a natural inclination to plump for the latter, it’s not clear which alternative is the more alarming. For now, I suppose the question must remain unanswered. What does seem certain, to me at least, is that there are those within the governing elites in the West who do know the truth and manipulate it for their own perceived ends.
Quite apart from the logical improbability of the mainstream narrative on this, and related, issues, there’s the question of evidence. The reports to date stem from the jihadis themselves, or groups, like the White Helmets, who have long cooperated with them. Hardly disinterested parties. Treating their allegations so seriously is akin to a court taking the word of the accused as sufficient without any external corroboration. It’s inherently absurd and a measure of how far we have drifted into conceptual and factual incoherence. Deconstruction indeed.
The correct answer to the dilemma is obvious. Carry out a verifiably objective investigation as quickly as possible so that whatever decisions need to be made can rest on a sound foundation, and then make them within the framework of the UN and international law. Even if this took a month or two, so what? Here too, unfortunately, the answer seems all too clear. For each week that passes the Syrian government comes closer to completely securing its core territory and killing or ejecting the remnants of the jihadi forces that have been terrorising Syria for 6-7 years. Some find that prospect intolerable, amongst them most of the Gulf states, the current Israeli government and powerful factions within the US and Europe.
Instead, as we all now know, limited strikes on Syria were carried out by the US, the UK and France in the early hours of Saturday morning. Such wickedness had to be punished at once, it seems, lest it become overconfident or proliferate. We can at least be grateful that sufficient sense prevailed to ensure these attacks were limited in scope and intended to avoid unduly antagonising Russia. So far. If we’re really lucky, perhaps the previously unfolding path in Syria will be resumed.
The alternative is that the Syrian government assumed that people would believe what would you do, and therefore that if they did the attack it wouldn’t matter — indeed it might help them and would be a quick way of getting rid of some annoyances with few of their own casualties. As it happens, however, I’d bet on your scenario.
In terms of an investigation, I find it hard to see how this could be done with any great level of authority, so I suspect the answer will remain unknown until all of the people responsible have died of old age or are old enough to claim senility and not be tried.
the shells were if we are to believe you delivered by artillery into people who would give this story legs yet they have not.
I am with conrad.
There is a good argument for the moral near-equivalence of poisoning people and shooting them, or blowing bits off them. Poisoning people with agents that don’t persist in the environment actually has a moral advantage over TNT of leaving the survivors with somewhere to live. Given the state of Syria after years of war, that is something its government must have considered. Perhaps the Syrian government did use poison, and is denying it rather than justifying it. Truth is the first casualty. They may have concluded that the West will always come out with some hate propaganda or other as a prelude to attacking them.
As many others have noted, the horror of chemical weapons is a product of British Government propaganda in World War I, part of its war-effort to fuel the hatred of Germans. The West is still flogging that horse. The present-day knee-jerk horror of “chemicals” is perhaps a lasting outcome of that propaganda effort: as if nature had not produced and abundance of life-threatening chemicals before human beings had ever set foot on the earth.
Hi Ingolf
Are the reports that state that not long after the attack the rebels in Douma agreed to an Russian mediated offer of safe passage and have left the town and that the Syrian army has now occupied Douma incorrect?
Hi John,
No, as far as I know they’re correct. Douma is now in government hands as, I believe, is the whole of Damascus.
Conrad,
Yes, it will be difficult, maybe even impossible, to complete an investigation whose results are widely accepted. Not only because of deeply fractured views on the whole conflict but also because of the time that’s elapsed and, most likely, deliberate dissimulation.
It’s been a propaganda war for a long time and the question of who to trust isn’t an easy one to answer. Over the years I’ve gradually come to rate the Russians more highly than the West but that’s obviously still an extreme minority viewpoint.
R N England,
At one level, I accept the argument you’re making but good luck with making much ground on that front.
As for whether the Syrian government would pragmatically adopt it, while I’m obviously not in a position to rule it out it seems to me highly improbable. The risk/reward is terrible and I’m also pretty sure the Russians would vehemently oppose any such idea.