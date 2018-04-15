Sam Harris and Ezra Klein venture within nano-metres of the gaslighting event-horizon

As I tweeted:

I was gripped by this 2 hour intellectual brawl

Would Ezra articulate compelling reasons for Sam Harris to rise to self-reflection?

Or would Sam keep him at bay with his magic “I’m just after timeless scientific truth that scales” wand?

Anyway, you may not be as fascinated by this as I am, by the limits of human explanation and comprehensibility as the interlocutors move ever closer to the gaslighting event-horizon, but if you’re half as fascinated as I am you’ll listen. And you’ll tell us all what you thought.