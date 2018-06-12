The final chapter of John Gray’s Seven Types of Atheism

The God of monotheism did not die, it only left the scene for a while in order to reappear as humanity – the human species dressed up as a collective agent, pursuing its self-realization in history. But, like the God of monotheism, humanity is a work of the imagination. The only observable reality is the multitudinous human animal, with its conflicting goals, values and ways of life. As an object of worship, this fractious species has some disadvantages. Old-fashioned monotheism had the merit of admitting that very little can be known of God. As far back as the prophet Isaiah, the faithful have allowed that the Deity may have withdrawn from the world. Awaiting some sign of a divine presence, they have encountered only deus absconditus – an absent God.
The end result of trying to abolish monotheism is much the same. Generations of atheists have lived in expectation of the arrival of a truly human species: the communal workers of Marx, Mill’s autonomous individuals and Nietzsche’s absurd Übermensch , among many others. None of these fantastical creatures has been seen by human eyes. A truly human species remains as elusive as any Deity. Humanity is the deus absconditus of modern atheism.
A free-thinking atheism would begin by questioning the prevailing faith in humanity. But there is little prospect of contemporary atheists giving up their reverence for this phantom. Without the faith that they stand at the head of an advancing species they could hardly go on. Only by immersing themselves in such nonsense can they make sense of their lives. Without it, they face panic and despair.
According to the grandiose theories today’s atheists have inherited from Positivism, religion will wither away as science continues its advance. But while science is advancing more quickly than it has ever done, religion is thriving – at times violently. Secular believers say this is a blip – eventually, religion will decline and die away. But their angry bafflement at the re-emergence of traditional faiths shows they do not believe in their theories themselves. For them religion is as inexplicable as original sin. Atheists who demonize religion face a problem of evil as insoluble as that which faces Christianity.
If you want to understand atheism and religion, you must forget the popular notion that they are opposites. If you can see what a millenarian theocracy in early sixteenth-century Münster has in common with Bolshevik Russia and Nazi Germany, you will have a clearer view of the modern scene. If you can see how theologies that affirm the ineffability of God and some types of atheism are not so far apart, you will learn something about the limits of human understanding.
Contemporary atheism is a continuation of monotheism by other means. Hence the unending succession of God-surrogates, such as humanity and science, technology and the all-too-human visions of transhumanism. But there is no need for panic or despair. Belief and unbelief are poses the mind adopts in the face of an unimaginable reality. A godless world is as mysterious as one suffused with divinity, and the difference between the two may be less than you think.
“Without the faith that they stand at the head of an advancing species …”
Do atheists really believe in what used to be called the ‘great ladder ‘ of evolution : bacteria at the bottom fish in the middle and humanity at the top?
The trouble with the cause of everything us that it explains nothing. The trouble with a common goal for all humanity is either that it warrants that anything people choose to want is a human goal, including anything we can imagine somebody wanting, and that is just a mess of desires that are in one way or another incompatible. The mythical common goal and the futile efforts of religions of all sorts to prescribe for it bear witness to a deep-seated desire to transcend being merely human.
I suggest that the push towards transcendence is simply our particular version of the perpetual scramble to invent new complexes that is the blind driving force of evolution. It is not a convergent process, but one of discovering complexes with a much more varied capacities than their components. A few subatomic particles make a much greater variety of atoms, which in turn make huge variety of chemical compound and so on. The random interactions of particles following their own natural trajectories ensure that every possible combination at a certain level of complexity gets tried, but only a few turn out to be stable and survive long enough to interact with similar complexes to produce a new level of activity quite different from that of their components in virtue of the ways in which those components are organised.
We humans have discovered a great variety of forms of organisationm that enable us to do extraordinary things, acquire amazingly powerful real and imaginary capacities in virtue of different networks, mostly by chance, but sometimes by design. Unfortunately, destrictive violence and thrats thereof are generally easier an quicker than construction as feats are more compelling than hopes. We have invented all sorts of spurious reasons for employing these capacities on moral grounds. I suggest that the task that lies ahead of us is to develop specific forms of organisation that will find rewarding ways of inducing people to do the various things that need to be done without threats of violence, not because everybody shares the same interests and values, but because we feel that the variety of things that needs to be done enriches us all in unpredictable ways as the variety of opportunities open to us inboth imagination and reality edpands by a mixture of cooperation and happenstance.
Every work of art is the valuable precisely in its originality. But at the same time is original only in relation to a tradition on which it is a comment. An ecosystem consists of organisms of very different kinds each doing it own thing, but adapting to the opportunities and nutrients that other organisms offer it. At the biological and animal levels organisms cannot create these things. We can, if only we can use our ability to cooperate in ways that others and we find fulfilling.