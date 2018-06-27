Democracy and inequality

I was a little crestfallen when, after my public lecture on democracy and sortition at King’s College London was filmed with a few to producing a video and the contractors informed us that the recording was hopelessly corrupted. So I was pleased when I gave another presentation on democracy to the Communities in Control conference in Melbourne a few weeks ago the recording of which appears to have remained uncorrupted. The presentation was similar to the Kings College lecture, though the King’s College lecture was longer and focused on Brexit whereas this one focused on inequality.

Share this: Email

Reddit

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

