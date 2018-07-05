Centrist strategic voting

This is my response to Peter Dempster’s proposals.
I can see one important merit of them. Electoral politics is inherently polarising because electoral politics involves politicians beating other politicians to qualify to be politicians in the first place – by getting into parliament – and then joining the team that helped them get to parliament in beating the other team. So it’s good to have stabilising influences such as what’s been proposed.
But while I like this intention, it seems to me that the idea has some difficulties intellectually and has no chance practically. The results of the survey that Peter quotes are interesting and informative, but I don’t think they should be read naïvely.1 For instance 45 percent of people say they’d consider voting for a new centrist party, but we know how many people do vote that way when people try to establish such parties.
This leaves aside the question of where the ‘centre’ is. For me the ALP are a thoroughly centrist party. The concrete policy decisions the Government is making so far are relatively centrist also, but the right now has the problem the left had from the 1960s to the around the mid 1980s, which is that they have an unreasonable faction. 2 In the same vein, I’m not sure how easy it is to pick a single dimension of ‘centrism’. For instance on military matters there’s nothing centrist about me. I’m in favour of doing almost anything to avoid getting into a war. Not anything – I’m not a pacifist – but almost anything. There’s nothing centrist about that.
Moreover I’m quite left wing when it comes to income distribution, but allergic to the self-righteousness of the left. I don’t hold this against them personally, because the more I’ve thought about politics in the way I now think about it, the more I blame the system not the victim. Self-righteousness works politically. It works to recruit and hold adherents, and rev them up against their opponents. Being more low key and resigned about things in one’s manner doesn’t.
On the practical side, I also don’t think political journalists know much at all. They hang around parliament and engage in lots of pub-talk. Then they continue the pub-talk on Insiders, and Outsiders and Leftsiders and Rightsiders and Purplesiders and Lemon Merangsiders. I think we have a pretty good idea of who’s a moderate and who’s not from political journalists’ and others’ reporting right now.
More generally, I think the idea has precisely no chance of going anywhere. Even if quite a few people could give it a lot of public profile. The engine of political engagement is emotion, not reason. The proposal embodies an entirely abstract idea, and people routinely fail to defend abstract ideas at the ballot box.3
In speaking with people who are seasoned campaigners on both sides about the idea of a party based on giving sortition or random selection a bigger presence in our democracy – for instance by selecting the upper house or some part of it by lot – their advice to me is that it would definitely bomb unless one had squared off some policies to campaign on – which, to be consistent, one imagines one would do with some randomly selected or otherwise representative body.
If one campaigned for this, most people wouldn’t get it. And most of those that did have lots of other things on their mind. Do they want to vote Green? Which of the parties do they feel happiest with? Do they feel vengeful towards the existing lot for the way their electricity prices have gone up? In that context abstract ideas typically cut across those considerations. If I help ‘centrists’, will that get my electricity prices down or should I vote for the candidate who says that working families are stretched to breaking point by rising electricity prices and we have to Eaze the Skwese?
There's also the chicken and egg problem. Lots of small businesses start thinking that their idea is so great that people will beat a pathway to their door. I know because I thought people would queue up to get the same home loans from Peach Home Loans that they could get from Westpac or any other lender. It turns out that, not only is it very difficult to get known, but even then, there are various psychological reasons why people are wary and will head down to their local branch.
Finally, where is the evidence that strategic voting of the kind Peter envisages can take off in a substantial way? That’s a genuine question, I don’t know, but I would expect it’s a pretty boutique kind of operation (though the graph the Troppo elves chose to illustrate the piece suggests otherwise, so perhaps I’m wrong). Perhaps more to the point, I can’t really envisage any way that’s practical and consistent with our traditions of preventing large scale cheating. If someone agrees to vote in a deal with me, how do I know they’ve done so? And how will that effect my confidence in them and theirs in me?
- I hope you like that little gizmo over the “i” in ‘naïve’. I do! But I digress. ↩
- I was going to say it’s an ideological faction and to some extent it is, but that’s dignifying it somewhat. Opposition to greenhouse gas abatement isn’t really ideological, it’s part tactical and part a reaction to another ideology which one might call ‘political correctness’ – anyway, that’s just a quibble – not very interesting. . ↩
- My favourite example is the election of 1977 when there was a small swing away from the Fraser Government after its landslide win in 1975. One Liberal MP had a swing to him. Phillip Lynch who’d been engaged in various shady land deals (I may be being unfair here, he may have been innocent, but there was a fair smell about him at the time as I recall.) ↩
Canadians vote strategically because the electoral system forces them to. They have a three and a half party politics in a two party electoral system. At the last general election, for example, very large numbers of NDP voters were forced to vote Liberal to prevent the election of another Conservative government. There is no Canadian option for centrism. The Liberal Party of Canada, the New Democratic Party of Canada, the Bloc Québécois and the Green Party of Canada (which between them typically hold around 3/4 of all seats in the federal house of commons) would all be regarded as dangerously radical by the ALP. The Liberals, for example, have just legalised cannabis.
The system of preferential voting that we use in Australia largely overcomes the need for strategic voting. A system of proportional representation in the house as well as the senate would do immeasurably more to strengthen the centre and deliberation than voting for a slate of centrist candidates. As would either a random assembly or incorporating some random representatives into one or both houses.
Machiavelli proposed random procurators who would sit in the main legislative council with no right to vote, but the right to exercise a collective veto. Procurators would be about a tenth of the house. They would be elected randomly. They would have very short staggered terms with a ban on public appointments or contracts after they left office. . Parliamentary procurators could perhaps be introduced as a test run for fuller forms of dicastery.
Thanks for the point on Machiavelli. They had quite a lot of randomness when he was about in Florence.
Can you point me to a source?
I’ve had a similar idea of putting randos in the House of Representatives with only a procedural vote. The idea is to clean up Question Time. But selection by lot provides a huge repertoire of potentially useful hacks.
Fantastic, thanks so much!
Alan,
Another point which I should have already made. When you say Canadians vote strategically, that’s similar to Australian’s voting differently in the House of Representatives and the Senate. That’s unilateral strategic voting, which I’d accept was at the levels indicated there. People understand the logic of ‘wasting a vote’ and some respond accordingly.
Here we’re contemplating bilateral strategic voting – which is much harder to organise and, it seems to me, both unverifiable and enforceable (I would imagine you would have no cause of action against someone who broke their word – that electoral law – both common law and statute would prohibit that kind of thing in the process of outlawing the selling of votes. (It was to interdict it that the ‘Australian ballot’ secret ballot was invented. This is to be clearly distinguished from the Australian Ballet which was not outlawed, but was established much later.)
As fas I know the Australian Ballet was not banned in Canada even during the worst excesses of the Harper regime.
More seriously, strategic voting, also known as tactical voting, is a fairly well understood phenomenon. A Canadian whose sincere preference is NDP is more or less forced to vote Liberal in some ridings if they want to ensure election of a progressive candidate. An Australian would simply vote 1 NDP 2 Liberal.
Split voting between the two houses is a slightly different phenomenon.