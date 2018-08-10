Authoritarianism: GUEST POST by John Burnheim

Arguing with an American ex-Australian now resident in Canada, I contested his view that, of the three countries, America is the least and Australia the most, authoritarian. In part it was a verbal difference. I was taking “authoritarian” in the established pejorative meaning: Valuing authority for its own sake often used to describe totalitarian regimes or certain personalities or cultures.
I was pretty sure that he was following an American usage that is descriptive of the degree of governmental activity in regulating daily life. But the pejorative content of authoritarian is not so easily shrugged off, especially in America where there is a widespread belief that government is at best a necessary evil. What follows is my attempt to sort out some of the issues. In any event below is the text of an email I wrote him:
I did find the distinction you mention between structure and culture very useful. I think of a social structure as a bus that is supposed to run its route by a timetable. Anybody can use it, if they accept it’s operating conditions. On the whole it is in the interests of the citizens if the bus does what it is supposed to do.
Even though it must involve quite a lot of use of authority, it is not authoritarian until running the system becomes an in in itself, imposed whether people like it or no by an authority that claims to act in a superior interest. In any majoritarian democracy, it is inevitable that some people feel that some authoritative decisions are authoritarian, but that may be a matter of a tolerable defect in a wider context.
Culture is the behaviour of the bus driver and the passengers, regulated either by explicitly accepted rules or by reasonable expectations. There are always reasons for most rules that are generally accepted as beneficial. Often the reason is simply that people don’t like to have to change their habits. Even those who would prefer a different rule at least know where they stand. That is social authority.
It becomes authoritarian when the predominant objective of enforcing or changing the rules is to control behaviour as an end in itself or for ends that are irrelevant to the particular purpose of the activity in question. Authority is least authoritarian where it maximises the appreciation of expressive behaviour that is spontaneous and unpredictable. Democracies may be authoritarian if they love regimentation and discipline or insist on religious observances in non-religious contexts.
A country may be structurally strongly regulated, but not authoritarian and in culture pretty anti-authoritarian. I think particularly of France and Belgium as I knew them long ago and of Australia in its present form.
However, what worries me about this sort of picture of national cultures is that it concentrates on national culture as a unity when in fact it has many independently developing and often conflicting strands. I want to insist that the old image of the nation as a person must be supplanted by that of an ecosystem consisting of many diverse systems and linked in a host of divers ways to the global ecosystem. More importantly still, many of those strands are developing on a global scale as both informal communications and structural practices. They are more powerfully influenced by cosmopolitan factors than by local indigenous traditions, leading to worldwide conflict between conservative and cosmopolitan forces at every level of our social structures and behaviour.
What worries me most about this situation is that the conservatives, seeing the old ways threatened, are driven towards authoritarianism. Nothing must be conceded to a cosmopolitanism seen as also unitary and authoritarian, a plot to take over the world.
I think the only way out of this dangerous situation is the diversification of authorities at every level from the local to the global and the concomitant diversification of decision procedures in relation to their subject matter, participation and sanctions. I don’t like my chances of success. We love simplicity and emotional security.
My take is somewhat different. Authoritarian states are characterized by their unwillingness to entertain rival sources of political power and authority. Their defining characteristic is their jealousy, not their discipline.
Measuring a state’s authoritarianism simply by the number of rules it has seems… odd. Most authoritarian states do not have a lot of rules. The rules they do have are brutally enforced (“obey the rules”) and may also be deliberately ambiguous. You can’t let people get too comfortable.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that authoritarianism is emerging at a time when Western societies are getting more diverse.
And to one of your points, John, I do think that we are seeing the emergence of “authoritarian democacies” – altho these tend to call themselves “illiberal democracies” and rather than regimentation or discipline, it mostly about groups outlawing their opponents in the name of “the people”.
I see these things a bit different again, but since I agree with John that its really just about how one interprets the word authoritarian, there’s not too much point in swapping definitions.
Where it gets more interesting is if we think of underlying reasons for changes in authoritarianism, by which I mean use of command-and-control hierarchical relations. I think the increased inequality in Australia has lead to more obedience training in schools and large organisations, instilling the habit of being master or slave, ie the hierarchical mindset.
You might have other theories. As Machiavelli put it, in every society there are elites who want to enslave the rest. The interesting question is why they are winning at the current time.
Paul – What forms do you see this obedience training taking?
Let’s break this down into some tractable parts.
School teachers are no longer allowed to inflict corporal punishment on their students. But what has increased is the surveillance of students and the testing regimes applied to them. This is not necessarily a bad thing – my brother’s dyslexia was mostly unrecognized throughout his 80s schooling and He suffered because of that.
What is important is that all this is not framed as “disciplining” but as ensuring students reach their full potential, etc.
In the workplace, there are different currents going on. There is ever greater surveillance of workers in the name of productivity. This is especially true of manual and unskilled workers. For professionals, there is a greater focus on measurement (with KPIs). But there is also a discourse of well-being, personal fulfillment, bringing your whole self to work, etc. And a rhetoric of innovation, diversity, flatter structures, anti-hierarchy, etc.
Meanwhile, the Australian public’s view of institutions (traditional sources of authority) is mixed. Trust in political, media, religious and financial institutions is low. But people like health professionals. And respect for the police has actually increased.
This productivity morality – where your personal focus is always encouraged to be about happiness as personal economic effectiveness – is not authoritarianism as we have traditionally known it.
In some ways, it succeeds because it is not wholly wrong. Professionals whine about loss of autonomy but historically they have been unaccountable. Students with issues are missed less often.
Why does it succeed? Because it cloaks it’s reinforcement of hierarchies under a mantle of individualism. Whether you succeed or fail is down to you as an individual – and your merit – rather than the system in which you act.
But I suspect I have said nothing you haven’t thought already.
Hi Matt,
you’re too kind.
Yes, there is a lot of smoke and mirrors going on, but my definition of authoritarianism is relatively easy to spot because it focuses on what people have to do, ie how much time does one spends complying with something quite specific. The top does the specifying, the bottom complies.
As you say, surveillance is up. So too is reporting: employees have to fill in lots of forms in which they report what they do and others have done. The lines of ‘accountability’ (read: command and control) have become more defined and more explicit. Loss of autonomy basically means loss of trust in individual expertise and greater command by those at the top.
So too at schools. Pupils now need permission slips for lots of stuff, ranging from school plays to class outings to religious education. More tests that pupils have to do and that determine more of their future. Free play time is rarer. Structured activities in which someone says what is going to happen is more common.
You are right that it is not the teacher that has more power. Rather, its the school principal and the education ministries that have usurped more power. This is the general trend: more concentration of power at the top, less in the hands of professionals or even line managers. In some cases, the number of layers of hierarchy have increased (eg in universities where the number of layers is now ridiculous) and in some they have reduced, yet that is not what matters. What matters is more how much is about doing as you’re told/proscribed.
Habits of obedience and top-bottom are also propagated via ‘leadership courses’, ‘the 10 rules of succesful people’, the treatment of people at airports and sports events, etc. In all cases, I think there has been an increase in the suage of cattle-treatment, whereby individuals are told to comply with top-down rules, with lots of eager little enforcers gleefully pushing the rest along to do so. that too is now more normal at schools, with prefects, class champions, and what-not creating divides within classrooms between those part of the hierarchical structure and the obeyors.
And yes, hierarchy has its advantages. Its strongest side is that it can enforce common rules and common protocols amongst a large number of practitioners relatively quickly. Nation states need hierarchies to get things done. The question is one of the optimal mix, ie how much is hierarchical versus team-based and autonomous (based on common goals).
I can truthfully say I have not yet been in a Western country where obedience is so ingrained and seen as a virtue as in Australia.
I have not done an exhaustive survey of obedience across Western cultures so I can’t comment on that.
I’m going to push back a little on your picture here. Kids used to sit in class and learn subjects by rote. My father tells stories of the Secondary Modern sink schools he attended in Birmingham in the 1950s. They were not of a wonderful palaces of intellectual freedom. He and his peers were absolutely being shaped into factory fodder.
My own son gets a fair amount of freedom. And the pedagogy is much less “authoritarian” than it was back in the 1950s.
As for workplaces, I still maintain that there are multiple things going on. Some workplaces are ever more surveilled (esp. if you are working class) but many organizations don’t have a clue about the productivity of their staff or how to improve it. They flail from one initiative to another. One noticeable trend over the last 5 years has been the falling out of fashion of the performance review.
I’m not saying that I disagree with you. Just that reality is contradictory.
As I think I’ve noted here before, I am heavily influenced by the Neo-Machiavellianism of Jeffrey Pfeffer: https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/faculty-research/publications/youre-still-same-why-theories-power-hold-over-time-across-contexts – so I am suspicious of narratives where technology emancipates us from power structures.
At the moment, the most interesting efforts at new organizational structures are coming out of Silicon Valley. Most of them will be terrible failures. But that’s the way that experiments work.
Hi Matt,
i dont mind going another round on this.
Pupils in the 50s as now have to follow a curriculum designed by others. Not much change there. And the first few years of schooling now happen earlier in life so as to more deeply instill the importance of being quiet when someone else speaks. In some ways, what in the 1950s still had to be drilled via school (quiet unless permission) is now so ingrained that parents by and large already have done this (ie the pre-school years are now more strict). Also, dont forget that kids now go to school much longer and they are schooled (people are taught to think and behave in a certain way).
The content of the word freedom is more arbitrary than authoritarian so I’m not touching it here. Not much freedom in how I would interpret that word!
Workplaces are mixed bags, agreed, but their size has increased on average and their internal rule-setting and monitoring is much more extensive. Regulations have definitely increased, both internal and external. And of course we have gone from many small shops and many independent shops to franchises and chains, with accompanying increase in hierarchy.
I am struggling to think of a sector that has arguably seen reductions in authoritarianism in Australia. Perhaps the rise of the self-employed? Maybe at the top of some professions, ie the medical specialists who have risen to the top of the medical tree?