Me at the Australian Institute of Family Studies

The AIFS puts on a mean Annual Conference. They fussed over us speakers trying to make sure we weren’t just a bunch of talking heads. I would have liked to have attended more of it, but had another conference at which I had pontification duties at the same time.

In any event, I participated in two very well ‘curated’ (as we say these days) panels, one lasting two hours – yes, that’s right. My opening statement to this panel is above, and the whole thing, should you wish to check it out is below. It was a great panel. And below it is a forty minute panel I was on which discussed families, behavioural economics and nudges more generally. That was just me and Sam Hannah-Rankin who seems, at least from the outside, to be doing a good job of running her innovation unit in DPC.