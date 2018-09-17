Peer learning and financial education

Peer Advice on Financial Decisions: A case of the blind leading the blind?

by Sandro Ambuehl, B. Douglas Bernheim, Fulya Ersoy, Donna Harris – #25034 (PE)

Previous research shows that many people seek financial advice

from non-experts, and that peer interactions influence financial

decisions. We investigate whether such influences are

beneficial, harmful, or simply haphazard. In our laboratory

experiment, face-to-face communication with a randomly assigned

peer significantly improves the quality of private decisions,

measured by subjects’ ability to choose as if they properly

understand their opportunity sets. Subjects do not merely mimic

those who know better, but also make better private decisions in

novel tasks. People with low financial competence experience

greater improvements when their partners also exhibit low

financial competence. Hence, peer-to-peer communication

transmits financial decision-making skills most effectively when

peers are equally uninformed, rather than when an informed

decision maker teaches an uninformed peer. Qualitative analysis

of subjects’ discussions supports this interpretation. The

provision of effective financial education to one member of a

pair influences the nature of communication but does not lead to

additional improvements in the quality of the untreated partner’s

decisions, particularly in novel tasks.