Results of equal opportunity programs that will MAKE YOU GASP!!

Do Equal Employment Opportunity Statements Backfire? Evidence From A Natural Field Experiment On Job-Entry Decisions

by Andreas Leibbrandt, John A. List – #25035 (LE LS)

Labor force composition and the allocation of talent remain of

vital import to modern economies. For their part, governments

and companies around the globe have implemented equal employment

opportunity (EEO) regulations to influence labor market flows.

Even though such regulations are pervasive, surprisingly little

is known about their impacts. We use a natural field experiment

conducted across 10 U.S. cities to investigate if EEO statements

in job advertisements affect the first step in the employment

process, application rates. Making use of data from nearly 2,500

job seekers, we find considerable policy effects, but in an

unexpected direction: the presence of an EEO statement dampens

rather than encourages racial minorities’ willingness to apply

for jobs. Importantly, the effects are particularly pronounced

for educated job seekers and in cities with white majority

populations. Complementary survey evidence suggests the

underlying mechanism at work is “tokenism”, revealing that EEO

statements backfire because racial minorities avoid environments

in which they are perceived as regulatory, or symbolic, hires

rather than being hired on their own merits. Beyond their

practical and theoretical importance, our results highlight how

field experiments can significantly improve policymaking. In

this case, if one goal of EEO regulations is to enhance the pool

of minority applicants, then it is not working.