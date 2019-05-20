Brian Schmidt: The Mathematics Does Not Lie: Why Polling Got The Australian Election Wrong

This is a guest post by Brian Schmidt. Actually it isn’t, I’ve cut and pasted. I hope he doesn’t mind. Important stuff. HT: John Walker
Everyone in my office grew sick last week of my continual complaints about the state of the political polls. Not because of any insights into the results they were predicting, but because they were all saying the same thing with a collective similarity that violates the fundamentals of mathematics.
Since the election was called, there were 16 polls that published two-party preferred results ahead of Saturday’s vote. Every single one of them predicted the LNP winning 48% or 49% of the two-party preferred vote, with Labor winning 51% or 52%.
These polls were central to the public’s perception of this election, with everyone, including the media, ignoring the polls’ underlying uncertainties. These uncertainties typically far out-weighed most of the conclusions drawn from the poll results.
In 2019 it’s hard to get a poll right. No longer is there an easy way to phone a random sample of people at home using the White Pages. Those people who are contacted are less likely to agree to be surveyed than in decades past. This means that getting a random sample that really represents Australia is harder than ever.
But the one thing that is almost impossible to avoid is what is called sampling error. This uncertainty in a poll is caused by talking to a subset of people, rather than everyone. And no matter what you do, except polling more and more people (which is very expensive), you are stuck with it.
You can think of the uncertainties in the polls much like what happens when you flip a coin 10 times. You can expect to get the “right” answer of five heads quite frequently, but not every time. It turns out mathematics tells us that you’ll only get five heads 25.2% of the time.
If you do a similar calculation for the 16 polls conducted during the election, based on the number of people interviewed, the odds of those 16 polls coming in with the same, small spread of answers is greater than 100,000 to 1. In other words, the polls have been manipulated, probably unintentionally, to give the same answers as each other. The mathematics does not lie.
I say unintentionally because humans are biased towards liking to get the same answer as everyone else. We often make subtle choices, even in quantitative analyses, to get the answer we expect. Commonly called confirmation bias in science, many of the large experiments in physics and astronomy hide the answers of an analysis from researchers until they are completely done to avoid this effect.
I don’t know why the polls so badly missed the election’s actual result. But whatever led to the five polling companies to illegitimately converge on the same answer, must be a significant contributor. All five need to have a thorough and independent investigation into their methodologies, and all should agree to better reflect uncertainties in their future narratives.
The last five years have demonstrated to me the fragility of democracy when the electorate is given bad information. Polls will continue to be central to the narrative of any election. But if they begin to emerge as yet another form of unreliable information, they too will be opened up to outright manipulation, and by extrapolation, manipulation of the electorate. This is a downward spiral our democracy can ill afford.
• Professor Brian Schmidt is a Nobel Laureate in physics and the vice-chancellor of the Australian National University
Nicholas
It should include link to the Guardian newspaper that published the piece
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/may/20/mathematics-does-not-lie-why-polling-got-the-australian-election-wrong
That leads to the slightly worrying question of what proportion of the citrate, if any, are influenced by inaccurate polls.
It alsp leads to another question which will be raised in a modest blog today.
you cannot trust the qualitative polling or focus groups either. So we have no idea of the reasons behind the election results!
Of course there is another question. It did not happen in 2016 only now. why?
I wonder if the incongruity between polling surveys and the election result had much to do with the “shy voter” effect. Clearly the preferences of UAP and ON were critical in a couple of the seats that shifted to the LNP (Herbert and Longman had sizeable first preference votes for UAP+ON), and it may be that many prospective UAP or ON voters were under-represented in the poll sampling.
It was a relatively close election where the preferences of minor parties really counted in a handful of swing seats. That the polls couldn’t predict this doesn’t bother me overly – sometimes we expect too much from statisticians.
The problem per se’ was too much reliance on landlines when in times of the NBN households perhaps do not even have one. Getting replies to mobiles is also problematic.
robocalls are also inferior to humans on phones in getting reliable information as we found out in the last Presidential election.
The medium for polling (i.e. landline vs. mobile, robo-call vs. human) can only make a difference to the poll results if it skews the sample significantly, to the extent that it generates a misleading/unrepresentative opinion poll. That is, do we have good evidence to expect LNP-leaning voters to have been selected against in the polling process because they are, for example, more likely not to answer landlines or respond to robo-callers? I don’t think there is a good basis for making that assumption.
Which experts?
I don’t know, but I do know that “NEVER before” is an unproven assertion.
The difference between 2016 and 2019 could – stress could – have resulted from the fact that the UAP didn’t exist at the 2016 election and its predecessor party (PUP) received trivial votes relative to the substantial number it received in 2019. In this election the UAP received a +3.35ppt swing, the largest, followed by ON +1.7ppt. In contrast both LNP and ALP saw modest (<1ppt) declines in first preference votes. These are important facts that may have played a role in skewing the 2PP polling estimates if the UAP and ON voters were under-represented (whether by omission or by "shy voter" misleading poll response) in survey samples.
