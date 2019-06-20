If your problem is darkness, it’s better to light one quarter of a candle than to light any more of a candle (apparently)

Here’s Phil Lowe reporting on the RBA’s failure to meet its performance targets and refusal to do anything about it:

This decision [to cut rates by 0.25%] was not in response to a deterioration in the economic outlook since the previous update was published in early May. Rather, it reflected a judgement that we could do better than the path we looked to be on.

If anyone can fill me in on what that means, I’d be grateful.

Monetary policy is one way of helping get us onto to a better path. The decision earlier this month will assist here. It will support the economy through its effect on the exchange rate, lowering the cost of finance and boosting disposable incomes. In turn, this will support employment growth and inflation consistent with the target.

It would, however, be unrealistic to expect that lowering interest rates by ¼ of a percentage point will materially shift the path we look to be on. The most recent data – including the GDP and labour market data – do not suggest we are making any inroads into the economy’s spare capacity.

Steady as she goes.