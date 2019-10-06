Greek film festival

Top Picks

April 4th, 1968: Greece is under right-wing military rule. In Athens, 80,000 people have gathered at the stadium, while millions are glued to their radios — like the tram driver who witnesses a miracle, the widow visiting the cemetery, the girl dreaming of her wedding day and the political prisoner cheering from his jail cell. Meanwhile, at a betting shop, old and new wounds resurface.

The first film to tell the life story of the legendary Greek-American opera singer completely in her own words. Told through performances, TV interviews, home movies, family photographs, private letters and memoirs, the film reveals the essence of an extraordinary woman who rose from humble beginnings to become a glamorous international superstar and one of the greatest artists of all time. Callas believed that two different women lived in her: Maria, the woman who longed for a normal life, and Callas, the public figure and icon, from which an adoring public expected a transcendent experience every time she stepped onstage.

In this adaptation of an Italian box-office hit, during a dinner party, seven friends place their mobile phones on the table and agree to make all texts and calls public, in an attempt to prove that they have nothing to hide. Over the course of the evening secrets are revealed and lies are exposed.

In this light-hearted comedy, fun-loving, 40-something, best friends Hercules and Alexandros arrive in Naxos so Hercules can visit his gravely ill godmother one last time. On the island they meet Fotini, aka Phaidra, a Greek girl visiting from Germany, who quickly realises something about Alexandros’ identity. Along with Fotini’s German boyfriend Alex, she, Alexandros and Hercules form a tight bond before Alexandros finally learns the truth.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfil her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

A blackly comedic drama about an overworked and repressed Cypriot housewife who – once she hits menopause – dreams of violent rebellion against her sexist husband.

A retrospective special selection of Greek-Australian shorts and award winners from the last nine years in two fabulous events. From documentaries about amazing grandmothers, to sharply satirical animations. From comedies in the kafenio to experimental spoken word pieces, dance films, music videos and award-winning dramas – the festival has endeavoured to bring an eclectic mix to audiences.

A film about a woman’s empowerment through employment, during the Greek financial crisis. Panayota is a 37-year-old mum who leads a quiet, modest life with her unemployed, domineering gambler husband Kostas, their rebellious daughter and their sensitive son. To ease the burden on her family, Panayota gets a job for the first time in her life, as a cleaning lady at a large DIY store. She becomes a model employee, gains financial independence and friendships but also faces a ruthless system of exploitation and competition. Meanwhile, her family life improves and she gains the respect and appreciation she never had. But how will a series of lay-offs at work affect her?

Set in a Greek community of sponge-divers in Florida, the film tells the story of Luka, a troubled teen who is grieving the loss of her aunt and is desperate to connect with her negligent father. While also struggling in her relationship with her pill-addicted uncle Peter, Luka befriends an older man and slowly uncovers her family’s mysterious past.

In this black comedy, Kostas, the owner of a Melbourne Greek restaurant, has employed Jamila, a single mother going through a bitter custody battle, as a belly dancer to entertain customers. When her ex-husband Arman and his new girlfriend Rebecca show up for dinner, she refuses to dance, prompting quirky waitress Sally to take her place. During Sally’s performance all hell breaks loose. Rebecca is abducted and Kostas learns that his son left the scene of an accident, fearing he’d killed the other driver and would fail a drug test. By the time the police arrive, there’s forgiveness in the air. But will this evening have a happy ending?