A panel on bitcoin

Posted on March 6, 2020 by Nicholas Gruen

A few weeks ago I participated in a really good panel chaired by Mark Pesce for John Allsopp’s renowned Web Directions conference. The subject of the panel was bitcoin and digital money. All the panellists had something useful to say for themselves. It’s now on video as can see above.

