Asteroid 2002 MN passes Earth, June 14 2002

2002 MN, a rock the size of a football oval, gave Earth its closest shave in years back in 200 when it passed well inside the Moon’s orbit. See http://neo.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news128.html
could you please tell the distance from earth and the exact positions when it was visible?? i need to know whether it was visible to the naked eye or not. i saw something similar to a big rock near the sun at about 5AM in 2001/2002. as the shape was not symmetrical, i could clearly observe the rotation (just hope that i didn’t). i observed it over 35 min. i was little and traumatized… just need to know that its just an asteroid.