The ongoing wellbeing loss from covid-policies. Sign the protest letter!

The UK Office of National Statistics data on the wellbeing of the British population shows a unprecedented drop of about 10% in average wellbeing in the UK since March 2020. Anxiety levels almost doubled, slowly returning to normal, but wellbeing remains low as people are prevented from enjoying life and looking after their own livelihoods.
Some things to take note of:
1. The drop of 0.7 (from 7.7 to 7.0) in life-satisfaction is slightly higher than what I predicted it to be in early April, when I though it would be 0.5. It is still the biggest well-recorded drop in UK wellbeing we know of (the ONS data is based on tens of thousands of respondents, so quite precise). For the UK population as a whole of 66 million, this means 2 million WELLBYs are lost every month of this crisis. By contrast, 50,000 deaths of people with 5 more good years to live costs about 1.5 million WELLBY.
2. What is driving the drop in life-satisfaction is largely the loss of social contacts and loss of activities during the covid-crisis. The UK state-of-life study found no change for those still able to go to their “essential” job, but a large one for those forced to work from home or no longer able to work at all. Humans need close physical and social contact with others and become depressed and sad without it. This has been a central finding in the wellbeing literature for decades. As the Xhosa in South Africa say “people are people through other people”.
3. Think about all the things driving this massive wellbeing loss: the anxiety of everyone regarding the virus; the inability to hug family and friends; the inability for people to visit others; the loss of a social group at work, at sports, and in the pubs; postponed marriages; destroyed businesses and jobs; cancelled sports events, parties, theaters, dates, and music events. It has basically been a war on joy and companionship, devastating for people’s wellbeing and thus, also, their health.
What can you do to avoid a similar ongoing wellbeing disaster in Australia? Join the 183 others who have so far signed our open letter to the Australian prime-minister to open up borders and let life return to normality. Instigators of that letter included Graham Young, and Gigi Foster who have both done their best to warn the population of the huge loss to Australia from following the failed policies of the UK and Europe. The mainland Europeans have now woken up to their mistake, with President Macron of France bluntly admitting that France cannot afford a second lock-down because the first one was an economic and social disaster, and so France will simply ride out a second wave if there is one.
Btw, I had to generate the graph above myself because the ONS stopped bringing out graphs showing the progression of life-satisfaction from 2011-till-now exactly in March 2020. From then on, the updates showed what happened since March 2020, meaning you cant see the huge downturn in wellbeing in those updates. I dont know why they did this, but I have my suspicions.
On the quiet, we are indeed seeing how the loss of revenue of governments mean cuts to the very poorest in the world. While populations live out their fantasy of a risk-free world, the poor suffer what they must.
Now let us see what is the greatest cost in a recession well anyway in the early 80s one and the early 90s one.
Yep suicides. They went like a rocket
What happen this time.
Well nuttin. The government spokeswomen was astonished . Possibly listened to Paul who was wrong.
One possible reason is the stability of household incomes due to the government.
what else has happened
Well doctors surgeries are still looking for people suffering from the Flu.
Never mind we can rely on Paul still telling us he was right and everyone else was wrong.
Hi Paul,
I think the political reality in Australia at the moment is the borders won’t open, incoming travelers numbers have been halved. This is a shame as we need those international students at our unis.
I don’t see people in WA, NT etc opening to higher covid states. I have come to the conclusion the main option rifht now is to eliminate the virus. Freedom from the virus is economic freedom and liberty.
This may not always the case. Better treatments may reduce covid to a case of the sniffles in a few months hopefully.
yes, politically speaking you seem to be right. But its a very costly strategy in terms of physical health, mental health, lives, freedom, joy, the future of our children, and the dignity of the population.
And this is not the path of freedom. There is always the next risk that can be dressed up as a sufficient excuse to stop living and turn whole states into a prison ward. The next virus, a mutation in one of the existing set of viruses, some other risk. Living like a frightened trapped mouse can become a habit. A very, very costly habit.