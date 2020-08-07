How can the Covid-policies be countered with the help of Big Money?

Suppose you agree with me that containment and elimination strategies pursued regarding Covid-19 do far more harm than good. Suppose you also believe that having an open economy and a vibrant close-contact social life is vital for the long-run health of the country. You want to know how to convince the general public who currently support extended lock downs and social distancing measures. And you have quite a bit of money to spend on the issue.

Where you can help is to put the hurt of the victims of the repression strategies on the table. The population needs to be shown the human costs of the policies so as get them emotionally involved with the victims they have made. It is easy to ignore the pain one causes if one doesnt see it. It harder to pretend one is nobly saving lives if confronted with the emotions of the victims made along the way.

I think a professional campaign costing tens of millions of dollars and lasting for months is the way to go. That requires big money to get involved and professionally organise the campaign, primarily via television ads. Obvious sources of that big money are the industries decimated by the lock down policies, such as the tourism and hospitality industries.

There are several victim groups that one would think make strongly emotive cases against the lock downs and social distancing measures.

I imagine a woman who missed her last chance at starting a family because of the cancellation of IVF treatments due to corona being able to make a powerful example of the human costs of the “safety” mantra.

I imagine some institutionalised locked-away elderly demented woman continuously asking when she is going to see her family again making a powerful case against lock downs and social distancing.

I imagine a few children from disadvantaged backgrounds rioting in a home whilst the mother cant cope with them, as compared to children going to school, making a powerful visual image of the costs of school closures.

I imagine tearful Australians abroad or in other states prevented from seeing each other being good ammunition against quarantines.

I imagine small businesses whose livelihoods has been destroyed making a strong case against the notion the economy is not about lives.

I imagine family members whose elderly relatives passed away from cancer or some other non-corona disease, but whom they were not allowed to see in their dying days because of the fear, making a strong visual against the inhumanity of the apartheid system that has now emerged.

Etc.

A professional effort is needed to track down the right examples, make high-quality videos, get a good narrator or quick sound-bites, place the ads in front of the right audience, have a clear message throughout the campaign, etc. A bombardment of emotive examples of the human cost of lock downs and the collapsing economy seem a good way to me to try and wean the population off the idea that they are protecting lives via support for lock downs and social distancing.

The ads should not be judgmental or use difficult terms, indulging in statistics or ideologies, because those would allow the audience to dismiss them. All they should do is show the emotions of the victims in the context of how their hurt relates to the policies pursued. Whilst facts and arguments can always be challenged and ignored, hurt is much harder to dismiss.

The hurt of the victims of the policies has to be put on the table.