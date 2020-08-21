Expected and Unexpected Winners in the West from the covid hysteria.

[micro-trigger alert: dark humour ahead]

The top prize for economic winners in the covid hysteria goes to the pharmaceutical companies who were quickest to jump on the covid-vaccine business. They are already selling billions of unproven vaccines that will now clearly arrive too late to have noticeable benefits anyway.[1]

Second prize goes to the covid-testing and protective-wear industry. Its been an amazing ride for them. Hundreds of millions of tests done by now, costing billions, feeding the hysteria that leads to ….. more testing. Such a self-enforcing drug habit is every coke-baron’s wet dream. Ka-ching!

Third place goes to the plastic and containment industries that have been more than happy to individually wrap everything that can be individually wrapped, ranging from rolls at the supermarkets to faces. Greta and the oceans won’t thank us for the new waste mountain of masks, wrappers, and plastic bottles, but the industries will not want the bonanza in useless packaging to end.

Unexpectedly, state bureaucracies are also winners in all this. States have tried new control systems, got a crash-course in the possibility of electronic surveillance, have had a shot in the arm in terms of popularity with the population, etc. Though the bust will hurt, they’ll probably get to keep some of the extra powers and functionalities.

It’s also been a good time to clean the books of some of the embarrassing dossiers that were lying around: the mistakes of the past could be aired, such as collateral deaths in Afghanistan or culpability for mismanaging previous disasters like the Windrush scandal in the UK. No-one was paying attention, so the insider culprits on those dossiers got away with it. The army commanders, politicians, and civil servants responsible for past failures are high-fiving their co-conspirators on zoom.

In the population, there have also been some unexpected winners. Many health workers got an extended breather as the population didn’t dare come in for treatment. The bullies thrived too: those who love to boss others around and invent disruptive measures for no good reason at all had a whale of a time. They’re on Facebook already to launch the next excuse to force others into silly walks!

Collateral beneficiaries include the Muslim populations living in Europe and the US. A new scare is always good for the previous object of fear. The War on Terror is now totally forgotten and deemed unimportant. Allah be praised.

Maybe nationalists will get out ahead from this saga too as internationalism has taken a big knock: all the main decisions were made by national governments and millions of migrants were forced to return to their country of citizenship. UKIP and Pauline Hanson could not have wished for more!

There are of course a few losers. The young, the old, the rich, the poor. Health, joy, freedom, reason, science, etc. So it’s not all good news.

[1] Its almost as good as selling over-priced WWII submarines to Australia in 2015, scheduled to arrive in 2040.