Playacting government: Victoria’s COVID response

Life in the West is increasingly reminding me of the old Soviet joke. “We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us”.

Herewith an email I received this morning.

Nick I am going troppo about the Vic policy response

– still denying aerosol transmission and its implications

– still rationing N95 masks which is contributing to these hospital outbreaks

– still haven’t got fit testing mobilised and its roll out scope is limited to covid interacting HCWs

We are counting the costs of pennies in the PPE/health care precautionary response while blithely managing the results via lock downs at the cost of billions.

This fit testing thing. I just booked to get fit tested in November with a private PPE company – they were available for me to book any day of the month.

How is that possible!? How have they and all their competitors not been effectively nationalised – every fit test machine, every fit test technician, mobilised to deploy to hospitals, GP clinics, aged care homes?

It is a similar story on testing. In Melbourne we are just now trialling the remarkable innovation of “third ring” testing. In Qingdao, the Chinese government’s response to a small outbreak is reportedly to test all nine million residents.

Why – in OCTOBER – has the government not said to every leader of every health function in the state: you have no budget constraints. Buy any mask you need at any price. Test anyone you need at any price. There is no cost you can incur that is not worth it if it means even one day sooner out of lock down.

This response is not just incompetent, it’s insane somehow – deeply dissociative.

And my own retweet from yesterday

Just beggars belief that Victoria hasn't got its testing and tracing act together https://t.co/jKRa5wNusD — Nicholas Gruen (@NGruen1) October 12, 2020